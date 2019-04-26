Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has shared the emotional final words the mother of his children Kim Porter spoke to him before her death.

Sean "Didddy" Combs, has done a candid interview, speaking about the sudden death of Kim Porter, his ex-partner and mother of three of his children, who passed away suddenly in November 2018 from pneumonia.

In a cover story with Essence Magazine, the singer shared her emotional final words.

"She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn't get sick," he shared. "One night I was checking on her, and she was like, 'Puffy, take care of my babies.' She actually said that to me before she died."

The couple had been separated for over a decade when she passed away, but the pair remained close friends as they co-parented their children together.

The American rapper further shared how the passing of the mother of his children has changed his role as a father.

"My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else," Combs explained. "But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody's all right, like she would do.

"I'm just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life."

2. Pink explains why she and her husband have been in couples’ counselling for 17 years.

Pink has shared that she and her husband Carey Hart have been going to couple's therapy for 17 years, crediting the counselling for the couple's longevity.

Speaking with NBC in America, the "Walk Me Home" singer said she deals with depression and anxiety, and hopes that by having candid conversations about mental health, the taboo nature of the topic will be removed.

From the discussion of mental health came the topic of her marriage, where she was candid with journalist Carson Daly about the struggles she and Daly have experienced.

"Carey and I have been in couples’ counselling almost our entire 17 years that we’ve been together. It’s the only reason we’re still together," the singer revealed about her marriage with Carey Hart, who she shares two children with.

Asked why it's so important, Pink responded, "Because he speaks Polish. I speak Italian. And she [the therapist] speaks both. We don't speak the same language."

But in a promo for next week, Davey is shown returning to the island - third time's a charm, we hope?

Speaking to Mamamia, the 29-year-old said he was "not at all" expecting to be asked back to Fiji.

"I went home and tried to get on with my life again," he said. "I went back to work and then [producers] called me up and were like 'Do you want to come back?'"

Read our full interview with Davey Lloyd about his return to Bachelor in Paradise here.