Kim Kardashian gets honest about the experience of watching another woman carry her baby.

Two days after welcoming her third child with husband Kanye West, via a surrogate, Kim Kardashian West is opening up about what it was like to watch another woman carry her baby to term.

While the 37-year-old was vocal about her experiences with surrogacy throughout the pregnancy, having her baby girl in her arms has given the third-time mum a new perspective on the experience.

In a post written on her personal website, titled The Truth About My Pregnancy Decision, Kim shared that she and Kanye chose to use a surrogate after doctors told her it wouldn’t be safe to carry a third child.

(During her pregnancies with both North and Saint, Kim suffered from both preeclampsia and placenta accreta, both classified as high-risk conditions for pregnancy).

While detailing how she and Kanye decided on their surrogate, Kim actually rubbished the internet’s favourite conspiracy the surrogate was actually Kim’s little sister Kylie.

“After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier,” Kim wrote.

“Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to.”

Kim also confirmed that their new baby is biologically related to both her and the rapper.

“A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm and then carries the baby to term,” she wrote.

“Since we implanted my fertilised egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s.”

While the couple went through an agency to find a complete stranger to carry their child, Kim said that they grew to have a “great relationship” with their surrogate.

“Kanye and I were so blessed… [we] trusted her completely throughout the entire process,” she wrote.

“She made our dreams of expanding our family come true.”



But Kim wants her followers and fans to know that using a gestational carrier wasn’t easier than being pregnant with her own two children.

In fact, she said, it was in some ways even more difficult.

“Anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” she said.

“People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.

Yesterday, it was reported by TMZ that Kim was the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with her little girl, while Kanye was able to hold her a few minutes after her birth.

In her blog post, Kim said the connection the couple felt with their daughter “came instantly”.

“It’s as if she was with us the whole time,” she wrote.

“We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”

Now, we just have to wait for the family to confirm baby West’s name, although all signs point to her name being influenced by a major Parisian designer.

