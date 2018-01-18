Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The ridiculous Instagram post that may give away Kim Kardashian’s baby name.

Not to alarm the Internet, but we, the combined genius minds at Mamamia HQ, have figured out the name of Kim Kardashian’s daughter, and it’s all got to do with her latest Instagram post.

Yes, the very, ambiguous close up of the Louis Vuitton monogram print has set the internet into a bit of a tizzy.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:58pm PST

While, the idea of a ‘push’ present was raised (the gift new mum’s get after giving birth), but then we thought…. hmmmm, maybe this is a clue from the mothership (pun intended).

Here’s what her name might be… Bag West (original), Louise West (because it’s been confirmed that she’s a girl) Louis West (because gender is a social construct), Lou West, LV West, Elvee West, Elf West (?), Lulu West (cute), Louvre/Lurve/ Love West (grasping at straws).

And some more on the short list… Love West, Paris West, China West or perhaps its a sign that Nicholas Ghesquière, the creative director behind Louis Vuitton, was the person enlisted blessed with determining the name of the third Kardashian / West child.

A tried and true method.

2. Congratulations… we think: Michelle Williams may or may not be engaged.

Not to be premature or anything, but Michelle Williams might be engaged. Or not.

'Multiple sources' have 'confirmed' to US Weekly that the All the Money in the World actress is engaged to New York financier Andrew Youmans.

"She wants a good guy and a stable family life," an 'insider' said.

And that's... that's all we've got.

But we have our fingers crossed this happy news is true, as it comes 10 years since the death of her late-husband, Health Ledger.

If this is true, there's a good chance Michelle will not be telling him/her any secrets ever again, because announcing someone else's engagement before they do is paramount to stealing someone's lunch out of the office fridge.