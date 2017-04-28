Before we feel sorry for Kim Kardashian, let's admire the twisted genius that she is.

When Kim Kardashian-West graced The Ellen Show this week and divulged, for one of the very first times, every waking thought she had while she was held up at gunpoint in Paris last year, the audience was quiet, the world more so.

For a woman who is only ever seen through a filter of heavy make-up, mountains of money and the lights of reality TV and social media, it was a moment of surprising candour. Many sat watching, arrested by the sheer sense of vulnerability that continues to envelope the world’s most famous face, wondering if this is the most genuine emotion we will ever see from the reality TV star. There was no jewellery in sight, no colourful clothing, a simple nude-like make-up look rounding the image out.

“I’m such a different person,” she told Ellen.

“It was probably no secret, you see it on the show when I was being flashy. Like I was definitely materialistic before — not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things, and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful, but I’m so glad that my kids get this me. And that this is who I’m raising my kids as. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore,” she added.

For the skeptics, one only has to watch – really watch – Kardashian West’s pained expression when recalling the incident in Paris to understand that there’s some real trauma bubbling below the famous facade.

“I knew that was it for me,” she said of the moment the armed men entered her apartment. “I said a prayer; I’m like, I know I’m going to heaven, I hope my kids are okay, my husband.”

Through tears, she qualified her own pain by acknowledging it could have been much worse: “I’m out, I’m home, I’m safe, I’m such a better person, it’s okay.”

And while the world can see Kardashian West’s genuine sensitivities, there’s a lot more going on behind-the-scenes than we often care to bring into foray.

Consider this: How much have you seen the Kardashian's in your newsfeeds this month? The family are saturating every corner of our news cycle. Every family member has their own story to tell because they're media moguls, twisted geniuses and brilliant business minds rolled into a giant, money-making, industry-like family.

Our sudden piqued interest into the life and times of the Kardashians this month is no coincidence, nor is Kardashian West's decision to finally discuss Paris at this very moment.

Just this month, Kardashian West teamed up with little sister Kylie to create a lip kit. In the same week the lip kits were released (and subsequently sold out), viral images of Kardashian West's unfiltered bum took hold of the internet. At the same time, Kardashian West released a whole heap of merchandise, complete with bum lilos, phone cases, an "asstray" ashtray and even air fresheners. The accessories, too, selling out faster than you have time to analyse why.

Caitlyn's book came along, and rumours and reports of a family feud along with it. Kris Jenner made her own headlines about said memoir, keeping the news cycle pumping with talk of the project.

Talk of Kourtney's 38th birthday - and photos of her looking half her age - began to pop up, as the 13th season of the family's cult-show found its feet. Khloe Kardashian made her own headlines, being sued for uploading a photo of herself to her own platform. Kim tweeted about having the flu and losing weight, the world lost its mind. She left the house in latex pants and a whirlwind followed.

Sure, you can pick some of those examples and yell coincidence. But you can't pick them all up and say chance.

Kim Kardashian West is back on your radar because she demands it. Feeling genuine pain from a traumatic incident and deciding to leverage off that to make money aren't mutually exclusive. Meanwhile, for us, we're allowed to feel genuine sympathy about what the mum-of-two went through in Paris while still recognising her clever business ploys that lure us in. It's important to note that we can do both in the same breath.

Respect doesn't come in spades for Kim Kardashian West. And we're worse for it.

It's probably time to give respect where respect is due. This woman is clever, calculated and a total genius. And after all these years, it's no surprise she still wanders, seemingly accidentally, onto our radar.