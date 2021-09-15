Who was with Kim Kardashian and exactly what they ate: 8 details you missed at the Met Gala.

After fashion's night of nights was cancelled in 2020, the 2021 Met Gala was everything we'd hoped for.

Kim Kardashian wore a full bodysuit up to her face, Lil Nas X sported not one but three outfits, and Rihanna arrived fashionably late with A$AP Rocky by her side.

In case you missed it, the theme for this year's event was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion"; meaning Met Gala guests were encouraged to "explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion" as part of the official dress code, and boy did they deliver (check out our full fashion coverage here.)

But in amongst the wide variety of outfits, there were plenty of hidden details and Met Gala moments you might have missed. Here are eight of them.

It wasn't Kanye next to Kim Kardashian.

While we were all staring at/confused by Kim Kardashian's all-black Balenciaga ensemble, there was another question on our minds: who is that with her?

Image: Getty.

Despite fans speculating it could be her estranged husband, Kanye West (the hoodie seemed fitting), Page Six confirmed that it was actually the brand’s creative designer, Demna Gvasalia.

As Gvasalia rarely makes public appearances, the face-covering outfit worked perfectly.

"He doesn’t even walk out at the end of his shows," the source told the publication. "So it’s a really big deal that he is here at the Met and walking with Kim."

Kim also confirmed it was Gvasalia in an Instagram photo of the two of them, where she tagged the designer.

Amanda Gorman's patriotic message.

Amanda Gorman, the 23-year-old poet, best known for delivering her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration, fit the theme perfectly last night.

Wearing a Vera Wang gown, Gorman paid homage to the Statue of Liberty - from the colour of the dress to the subtle details on her clutch.

Co-chair Amanda Gorman at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Her patriotic look included a book-shaped clutch printed with the words "Give Us Your Tired", referencing the poem "The New Colossus" by Emma Lazarus, which is displayed on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.

Image: Getty.

Kaia Gerber replicated a Met Gala look from the '80s.

Kaia Gerber's look last night was pure old Hollywood glamour.

She wore a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with a fitted bodice and cut-out floral detailing.

Image: Getty.

Speaking to Vogue at the event, the 20-year-old supermodel-in-the-making shared that her style inspiration came from an almost identical Dior gown worn by Bianca Jagger at the 1981 Met Gala.

She finished the look with the same hairstyle too - an elegant curled bob.

Image: Getty.

Lili Reinhart's dress featured state flowers.

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart wore a baby pink Christian Siriano mini dress with a sweeping train.

To embody this year's theme, the dress was covered in flowers from all 50 states.

Image: Getty.

Ciara paid tribute to her husband's career.

Ciara wore a show-stopping green and silver sequinned gown to the event, paying tribute to her husband, NFL player Russell Wilson.

The dress looked like a football jersey, and included his Seattle Seahawks number and team colours.

Image: Getty.

If you looked carefully, you would've noticed that the singer also wore his Super Bowl ring on her right hand.

Image: Getty.

What they ate at the 2021 Met Gala.

While you might've already noticed some of these hidden details in pictures or during the live stream, it's the things that happen inside the event that tend to be less talked about - like what the stars actually ate for dinner.

According to Vogue, this year's Met Gala included a sustainable, plant-based menu created by 10 New York chefs.

"Tonight, guests from Lil Nas X to Lorde enjoyed passed canapés like Lynch’s collard greens hot chow served on coconut buttermilk cornbread, Roe’s black rice porcini arancini with pumpkin Calabrian chili sauce, and Tong’s watermelon tart with smoked yuzu soy on a panipuri cracker," the publication wrote.

Sounds delightful, right? Actress Keke Palmer didn't think so.

Posting a photo of her meal to her Instagram Story, Keke showed off a rather sad looking zucchini, tomato and corn dish. And underneath it, she wrote, "This why they don’t show y’all the food. I’m just playinnnn."

Image: Instagram/@keke

Honestly, at $30,000 a ticket, we hope she's just playing.

What happened behind the scenes.

As of 2015, the use of mobile phones for taking photos or using social media is not permitted inside the Met Gala. However, that doesn't always stop celebrities from taking sneaky photos.

Here are our favourites from inside the event.

Image: Instagram/@justinbieber

Image: Instagram/@stormreid

Image: Instagram/@barbieferreira

Inside the afterparties.

Every year, there are various Met Gala afterparties hosted in New York City. This year, Rihanna threw the biggest one of them all. Here are the best photos and outfit changes.

Image: Instagram/@kendalljenner

Feature image: Getty and Instagram/@keke