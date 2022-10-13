A very important investigation into all the products spotted on Kim Kardashian's vanity.

There's nothing pervier than knowing what's in a celebrity's beauty cupboard. Like, what they *actually* put on their face. And body. And hair.

However, with pretty much every celebrity, ever, now owning their own skincare brand - most of the time you'll find the products they say they use are all their own stuff. Obviously.

Which is what you'd assume to be the case with someone like Kim Kardashian, right?

The reality star and entrepreneur recently dropped her own skincare line, SKKN, so you'd imagine her cupboard would be stocked with her own brand (or at least Kylie Jenner's skincare brand).

But... apparently not.

TikToker @careclarkbsn recently analysed one of Kim's recent Instagram stories, highlighting all the different skincare products sprawled out on her bathroom vanity. One of the most noticeable takeaways? A distinct lack of SKKN.

In fact, a lot of Kim's go-to skincare seems to be made up of affordable products you can grab at the chemist.

We're shocked too!

From cult favourites to affordable chemist buys, we've pulled together a round-up of all the products on Kim's vanity.

Image: Cetaphil/Mamamia

In a surprising turn of events, Kim's go-to moisturiser isn't her $135 SKKN Face Cream - but rather this accessible baddie that dermatologists love. Yep, Cetaphil Moisturising Cream.

We love to see it. We really do.

And as we all know, applying a hydrating cream on top of your serums is the best way to give your skin a kick of moisture and lock in all of the goodness underneath. Plus, Kim has psoriasis - so Cetaphil would be great for managing this.

As any skin expert will tell you, expensive does not mean better - especially when it comes to moisturiser. In fact, many expensive face creams are just a giant waste of money.

Image: Biologique/Mamamia

As @careclarkbsn points out, it looks like Kim has three different Biologique Recherche serums in her routine - and honestly, we'd expect her to have bougie serums like this on rotation.

Each serum is formulated with a high concentration of active ingredients to treat specific skin concerns such as dehydration, oily skin, fine lines, elasticity and dull skin. You can mix and match or layer up to three serums to build your own individualised "serum cocktail" - which is exactly what our friend Kim is doing.

They're tricky to purchase online, but you can find them in different clinics and spas around Australia by searching here. (Melanie Grant stocks them in both NSW and VIC).

Image: Sephora US/Mamamia

Have you heard of Farmacy before? It's huge in the US. And this three-in-one AHA resurfacing treatment is one of the most popular buys.

Promising to resurface, clarify, and hydrate dull skin, it contains a powerful blend of acids to exfoliate dead skin cells and boosts cell renewal.

While it's not yet available in Australia, you can grab it on the Sephora US website (they ship to Aus) for $60 USD - which equates to around $95 AUD.

Image: Priceline/Mamamia

Okay, but this was another slightly surprising find? While we all expected Kim would be into using fancy cleansing oils, it looks like makeup wipes are her go-to post-glam.

We've all had it drilled into us by skin experts that makeup wipes aren't the best option for your skin (or the environment), but each to their own!

Image: Mecca/Mamamia

If you switch up your hair colour as much as Kim does (every second day), it kind of makes sense this guy is kicking around her beauty cupboard.

Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector Treatment is an iconic product that's won a whole bunch of awards. It's the absolute cat's knuckle when it comes to looking after colour-treated hair.

It's used as a take-home treatment to strengthen hair post-colouring, but it can also be used as pre-treatment to improve your hair condition beforehand.

If you haven't tried it, we highly recommend giving it a whirl.

Image: Olaplex/Mamamia

This is another absolute staple in your haircare line-up if you've gone blonde like Kim. As @careclarkbsn said - "every blonde needs their Olaplex".

Featuring the signature Olaplex bond-building chemistry to improve internal strength, people rave over how repairing, hydrating and nourishing it is - and clearly Kim is a fan, too.

Image: Mecca/Mamamia

Everyone with hair needs to have a Tangle Teezer in their life. It's the OG for silky smooth hair. Whether you want to achieve the perfect slicked-back updo or back-brush some volume, it's your weapon of choice. Kim knows what's up.

You can get them in a bunch of different colours and sizes, and can pretty much pick them up from anywhere.

Image: iHerb/Mamamia

While you'd be forgiven for thinking Kim is more of a fancy all-natural deodorant girl, turns out she prefers this standard roll-on deodorant from Secret in the US.

Kimmy, you're FULL of surprises!

They're not available in-store in Australia, but you can pick them up from iHerb.

Image: Amazon/Mamamia

According to @careclarkbsn's thorough investigation, there's only one Kim K-owned product spotted on her vanity: a fragrance. But not one of her newer KKW releases.

Instead, the star uses the original Kim Kardashian Eau de Parfum - which was released way back in 2009. So rogue! We love it.

The perfume is a white floral fragrance, with notes of jasmine and gardenia. It's not that easy to snap up these days - but we've noticed there are a few getting around on Amazon if you really want to get your nose around it.

Have you tried any of the above products before? What are your thoughts on Kim's beauty line-up? Share them with us in the comment section.

Feature image: Instagram/@kimkardashian; TikTok/@careclarkbsn.