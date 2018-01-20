Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their baby girl after an American city.

Well, well, well. We weren’t expecting this.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have revealed the name of their third child, a daughter, Chicago. Mostly, the baby will go by the nickname ‘Chi’ (pronounced “shy”).

In true style, the name was revealed via Kardashian’s website and app.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the reality TV star and app mogul wrote on Twitter:

Chicago is meaningful to the family; it’s West’s hometown.

The baby was born via surrogate on Tuesday.

Celebrity news site TMZ reports the 37-year-old was the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with her baby. Meanwhile, Kanye – waiting behind a curtain while their unnamed surrogate gave birth – came out to hold his daughter moments later.

Love Keeping Up with the Kardashians? Listen to The Binge debrief on the first episode of this season below:

