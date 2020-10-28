News
celebrity

Everyone had to cancel their birthday celebrations this year. Except Kim Kardashian.

Ahhh, Kimmy. You've forgotten to read the room, once again.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West shared photos of her 40th birthday trip, which she celebrated on a private island with her close family and friends. A trip which the social media star took during a global pandemic when the rest of the world had to basically cancel all celebrations.

Are we surprised? Never. But yes, we are a lil' jealous. 

Watch: What Kim had to say when Kanye decided to run for president. Post continues below.

Uploading the photos to Instagram, the now 40-year-old wrote: "40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. 

"For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," she continued. 

"We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realise that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is."

Now, because we just need to have a look (we know you'll want to, as well), we've compiled every single photo of Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday trip.

We're jealous already.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Image: Instagram/@simonhuck

Image: Instagram/@krisjenner

Image: Instagram/@krisjenner

Image: Instagram/@kendalljenner

Image: Instagram/@kendalljenner

Image: Instagram/@kendalljenner

Image: Instagram/@kendalljenner

Image: Instagram/@yourboyfai

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Image: Instagram/@tracyromulus

Image: Instagram/@tracyromulus

Feature image: Instagram/@kimkardashian @tracyromulus

Top Comments

mamamia-user-236023277 2 days ago
The 80's called, they want their high waisted g-string bikinis back. 
gu3st 2 days ago
OK, so, questions:

Who is the non-Kanye dude that Kim is hanging off?

Why is that guy wearing his jammies? And, with socks and sneakers?
