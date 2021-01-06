Inside the rumour that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced.

2021 is not easing us into major celebrity drama.

We're not yet a week into the year, and we're diving head first into the deep end with rumours that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's almost-seven year marriage is over.

The couple began dating in 2011, after Kardashian's divorce from her husband of 72 days, Kris Humphries. They married in a lavish Italian ceremony in 2014, and have four children together.

But multiple sources have told Page Six "divorce is imminent" for the couple, with claims Kardashian has hired well-known Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

(Wasser is a big deal; she's represented Liam Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani, Angelina Jolie and Stevie Wonder in divorce proceedings and she handled Kardashian's divorce from Humphries).

Whoever these 'sources' are, they're really sure Kimye are done.

"Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks," one told Page Six.

"Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She's done," they continued.

"Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot. She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s***, and she's just had enough of it."

West supposedly spent most of the holiday period at his Wyoming ranch and only attended Kardashian's massive 40th birthday celebration in October for one day before flying back out.

Kardashian received a lot of criticism for the party, as she flew her friends and family to a private island during the coronavirus pandemic.

The other headline from the birthday was her present from West: A hologram of her late father.

"He showed up late and left early, he wouldn't appear in any of their Instagram shots. All he did was bring over the hologram of her father Robert Kardashian, then got out of there as fast as he could," a second source told Page Six.

"They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while," the source said.

"It's not about the marriage anymore, she'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them. Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."

Then we have TMZ and its 'sources', who claim they are in marriage counselling.

TMZ said the pair have been living separately for months and have major differences in their lifestyles and politics, but are fully aligned on parenting.

Kardashian and West faced rumours about the state of their marriage throughout 2020.

In July, West publicly shared he tried to convince Kardashian to get an abortion while pregnant with their first child, called Kris Jenner "Kris Jong-un" and claimed he had been trying to get a divorce "since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for 'prison reform'."

Kardashian publicly supported him throughout this time, addressing West's bipolar disorder in a series of Instagram stories.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try," she wrote.

"[West] is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder... Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas".

Another TMZ source said Kardashian had been considering divorce for months, allegedly, but felt it would be unfair to end their marriage until West was healthy.

We don't know what to believe, so best wait until Kimye make a statement themselves.

Or at least until one of these mysterious 'sources' is leaked as momager extraordinaire, Kris Jenner.

