Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's feud just got even uglier.

It's the very unrelatable feud that just keeps on feuding.

During the season four premiere of The Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's ongoing drama from last season continued with a heated phone call between the sisters.

ICYMI: the tension began after Kim agreed to do a collection with Dolce & Gabbana, the designer that Kourtney partnered with for her wedding, only six months after that event.

Watch: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian fight on The Kardashians. Post continues below video.

The episode began with a pretty meta moment, with both Kourtney and Kim explaining why Kourt had pulled out of a family trip to Cabo.

It was their own show's fault.

Kim said they would often move past drama, but then "get mad all over again" while watching edits of the reality show.

"What's harder than living it is watching it back in the edit, which isn't a natural way of living," Kourtney said in a separate confessional. "So my whole family is going on a trip to Cabo but three days earlier, before the trip, Kim and I have this heated phone call."

On the phone call, the sisters rehashed the Dolce & Gabbana drama, with Kourtney accusing Kim of stealing ideas from her wedding.

"I think it was what you saw at the wedding because nobody had any interest before that.... You saw this thing that was mine and wasn't yours, and you wanted it," Kourtney said.

Kourtney married Travis Barker in May 2022 — and the entire event was styled by D&G, and hosted at the brand's private estate in Portofino, Italy.

Kim said she had purposely avoided Kourtney's wedding aesthetic in her partnership, while also getting in a zinger: "it's not that original. Everyone does '90s, it's not a new concept."

Then Kourtney went IN.

"You're talking about the bullsh*t details 'cause it's all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about. You cannot stand someone else being the centre of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn't be happy, you complained from the second you got there till the second you left… you couldn't be happy for me, you couldn't be happy that I was the centre of attention."

Kim told her to reflect on "why you hate me so much and why you're so angry with me" and claimed the whole family had talked about how Kourtney was "a different person".

"Because I don't need you guys anymore, I don't need to be a part of it," Kourtney responded.

Kim then told Kourtney all her friends complained about her.

"They're all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us. We're all confused, and we're on a group chat labelled 'Not Kourtney' so we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us, and have to figure out why you're such a different person and why you have this vendetta."

Kourtney said she did not want to be part of that.

"It's about you, you are a narcissist. It is all about you. Anything you do, it's about you and how it looks to the world about you," she said.

Kim then asked her sister if she was happy.

"Yes, but not when I'm on the phone with you... I have a happy life and that happiness comes when I get the f**k away from you guys. Specifically you."

Kim said she was "allowed to express concerns", but then changed tactics and said even Kourtney's children "come to me with problems that they have and how you are."

"Is that helpful?" Kourtney, breaking down, asked.

"You're adding it into a fight to have a side. It's you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. You're just a f**king witch and I f**king hate you."

Oof.

Despite the mess, the sister's reached enough of an understanding to come together for a joint confessional.

"It felt to me like Kim was using any weapon that she could find to hurt me, almost like weaponizing everyone against me," Kourtney said.

"I think we both got to a place that we weren't proud of."

In a solo one, Kourtney said she's worked in therapy to change the way she interacts with her family.

"I think the phone conversation was really hurtful, and I felt reminded of this characteristic that's been in my family for so many years, where we say mean things to hurt each other, and it's what I work hard at in therapy to change. And when I am reminded of those types of things, it really is hurtful. Why would my family treat me that way? I want to protect my energy, and be around positive energy and good vibes, and Palm Springs with my husband is where it's at."

Season four of The Kardashians will continue through to the end of November — but we'll have to wait until season five to uncover the drama that came from the pair having to sit down and rewatch edits of *this* exchange.

Feature image: Disney+.