5 fun and easy kids' party food ideas (that adults will love too).

Allow us to help you prepare for your kid’s next birthday with these five easy to assemble recipes. Whether it’s an iso family party or a small gathering with their pals, logistics aside, at least you know the catering will be a breeze.

With some seriously delicious sprinkle sticks and a cute crocodile avocado dip, the kids will love devouring these snacks (oh, and the adults are going to want to sneak a few too.)

Some delicious water-infused water recipes to go with these snacks. Post continues below.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Serves: 5

Ingredients

5 raspberries

½ grapefruit

½ orange

4cm slice pineapple

1 kiwi fruit

10 blueberries

Method

Unwrap five wooden kebab skewers and place them on a serving platter. Wash the raspberries and blueberries and set aside. Peel the kiwifruit, pineapple, grapefruit and orange. Roughly dice each fruit into five blocks. Take a wooden kebab skewer and thread one raspberry, followed by a piece of grapefruit, a piece of orange, a piece of pineapple, a piece of kiwi and finally two blueberries. Follow the same threading process with all the remaining ingredients and skewers. Serve rainbow skewers side by side on the serving platter.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

5 cups milk

1 cup strawberry ice cream

100g whipped cream

25g neon sugar, pink

25g sprinkle confetti

25g mini marshmallows, assorted colours

Method

Brush the rims of four milkshake glasses with water. Pour the neon sugar into a small cereal bowl. Dip the wet rim of each glass into the neon sugar to coat. Set glasses aside. Using a blender or stick mixer, blend the milk and strawberry ice cream together. Fill each milkshake glass with the strawberry milk mixture. Top each glass with a dome of whipped cream. Decorate the cream with a sprinkle of confetti and marshmallows. Serve each milkshake with a colourful drinking straw.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

200g corn chips

1 avocado

1 tbsp cream cheese

2 tsp olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp salt

2 carrots

4 cucumber slices

4 black olive slices

Method

Slice the avocado in half and remove the pip. Scoop out the inside of the avocado and place into a small mixing bowl. Add the cream cheese, olive oil, lemon juice and salt to the same mixing bowl and mash all ingredients with a fork to form a dip. Place the dip mixture into the empty avocado shells. Peel carrots and cut into short carrot sticks (16-20 sticks needed). Along the larger curve of the avocado shell, stand the carrots sticks up in a semi-circle, to represent crocodile teeth. At the narrow end of each shell, stand two cucumber slices with two olive slices, to make crocodile eyes. Plate the crocodile dips on a bed of corn chips and serve.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients

Chocolate cake

50g butter, melted

1 cup caster sugar

2 cups self rising flour

1 cup milk

3 tbsp cocoa

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 eggs

Honey Ricotta

500g ricotta cheese

6 tbsp double cream

4 tbsp honey

½ tsp vanilla extract

350g blueberries

2 sprigs fresh mint

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Line a 20 x 28cm slice tray with baking paper. Combine the butter, sugar, flour and milk in a large mixing bowl. Mix together well. Add the vanilla essence and the cocoa and beat mixture until smooth. Pour mixture into the prepared tray. Bake for 40-45 minutes. Roughly chop the cooled cake into 2cm squares for layering. Prepare the honey ricotta, by whipping the ricotta, honey, cream and vanilla essence together until smooth. Line six trifle glasses with two tbsp of honey ricotta. Layer with chopped cake, blueberries and more honey ricotta until full. Garnish with extra blueberries and mint leaves to serve.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Serves: 10

Ingredients

100g mini grissini, divided

200g sprinkles, divided

1 cup pink candy melts

1 cup chocolate melts

Method

Line a cookie tray with baking paper. Divide the sprinkles by filling two cups with 100g of sprinkles each. Set sprinkles aside. In a microwave safe bowl, microwave the pink candy melts for 60 seconds. Stir the melted candy until a smooth icing consistency forms. Pick up one grissini and dip half of it into the pink icing. Then coat it in sprinkles by dipping it into one of the sprinkle cups. Place the coated grissini on the prepared tray. Repeat this process until the desired number of pink grissinis are coated. Use the same sprinkle cup for all pink grissinis. To create the chocolate grissinis, place the chocolate melts into a new microsafe bowl. Heat for 60 seconds and stir until a smooth chocolate icing consistency forms. Dip each remaining grissini into the chocolate icing and then coat in sprinkles. Place neatly on the same prepared tray. Refrigerate the tray of grissinis for 2 hours or until icing sets.

Which one will you be making? Let us know in the comments.

These recipes originally appeared on Kidz Menu and have been republished here with full permission. For more healthy recipes and tips from Kidz Menu, check out their website or follow them on Instagram.

Feature image: Supplied.