Khloe Kardashian didn't connect with her newborn son for ‘months’.

Khloe Kardashian has gotten candid about struggling to connect with her 10-month-old son Tatum who was born via a surrogate.

The mother-of-two opened up on the latest episode of season three of The Kardashians about the differences in her bond with her two kids.

“When you compare it, between True and him, it’s a very different experience,” the 38-year-old told her mum Kris Jenner, “like the connection."

Khloe continues, “Like with True, it took me a couple of days to be like, ‘Okay, this is my daughter’, and I was super into it – but just days.

“But with him, it’s taken me, like, months. I love him and I love kids but I definitely still don’t have that complete bond.”

After falling pregnant with her daughter in 2017, the reality star and her on and off again ex Tristan Thompson opted for a surrogate to carry their second baby in 2021.

Amid the emotional difficulties of having someone else give birth to your child, a week after the embryo transfer, Khloe found out that Tristan had secretly fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Kris said in the June 8 episode that it’s fair that Khloe might struggle. “I think that for you, you’ve been through a lot,” the momager explained.

“It felt like a transactional experience because it’s not about him.

“I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. But it doesn’t mean it’s bad or good, it’s still great, it’s just very different.”

Khloe decided to go down the surrogate route after being told that if she fell pregnant again, it would be high risk.

“They said it’s an 80 per cent chance I’ll miscarry,” she explained in an episode of The Kardashians in March 2021. “I almost miscarried with True at the beginning.

“[My doctor] said she would feel terrible putting [an embryo] in without warning me that most likely I wouldn’t be able to carry.”

In the season three premiere, Khloe’s sister Kim also opened up about her own experiences with surrogacy. After two high-risk pregnancies with Saint and North, both the 42-year-old’s daughter Chicago and son Psalm were carried by surrogates.

“I do think there is a difference when your baby is in your belly, the baby actually feels your real heart,” Kim told Khloe.

“Think about it. There’s no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that, your heart.”

Image: Hulu/Instagram.