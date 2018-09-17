Why Khloé Kardashian picked Kim to be True's godparent instead of Kourtney.

Nothing is simple for the Kardashians, and selecting a child’s godparents is no exception.

The most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw Khloe struggle to chose between sisters Kourtney and Kim as godmother to her daughter True.

It was a big decision for Khloe – she hoped that if anything happened to her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the godmother would take over as True’s legal guardian.

“I am a huge planner, I love to be prepared,” she explained. “That’s just how I am. I always thought Kourtney would be the godparent of my child, but lately I’ve been watching Kimberly and she’s been someone that I really gravitate to as a mom. So it’s a tough choice between Kourtney and Kim.”

Khloe was grilled by Kourtney over the decision, and Kourtney later admits she assumed it would be her.

But no, because Khloe felt connected to Kim.

“I feel like Kim has been so selfless during my pregnancy,” she said. “She’s trying to just help make sure that you feel your best, look your best, have the best. She’s so secure in her life that I feel like she would be an incredible godparent. She’s just been a great friend and sister.”



Momager Kris Jenner gave Khloe advice, telling her to think of the kind of environment she would like her daughter to be raised in.

We learned that Kourtney goes to church and would raise True to believe in God, whereas Kim is “very hands on with the homework” and is very attentive. Plus, of course, Kim’s children have ‘impeccable grooming’.

“Listen to your heart and listen to your mind”, she told Khloe.

And voila, Khloe had her decision.

“Watching Kimberly be a mum, I really respect her parenting skills – not that I don’t respect Kourtney’s, I relate to how Kim parents more.”

All she had to do now was break the news…

Sitting down with her two sisters, Khloe explained that she felt they had different parenting styles and envisioned her style to be similar to Kim’s – “a little more stricter”.

Kim said it would be an “honour”, but Kourtney admitted to being disappointed.

“I mean, I’m a little bit disappointed that I’m not the guardian, but honestly, you don’t know what your parenting style is until you have kids,” Kourtney said later. “So I think once Khloe has her own daughter and is really a mum, then maybe she will realise that we have more in common than she thinks as far as parenting styles. You never know! Khloe might switch back to me.”

With a large, supportive family like the Kardashians, we bet any of their offspring will be taken care of no matter what happens.

