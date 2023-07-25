The men who almost played Kens: The Barbie casting director on who missed out on the top gig.

For anyone (and by anyone, I mean literally EVERYONE in the world right now) who’s seen the Barbie movie, you’ll understand on a deep emotional level that there is no one better suited to the role of Ken than Ryan Gosling.

And I say this as a huge, HUGE fan of The Notebook, still crushing on Noah 19 years later.

But when you think of the "Kenergy" Gosling exerts in this film — from the love for his Mojo Dojo Casa House to defining his job as "beach" and disappointment when he found out the patriarchy wasn’t about horses — the actor is much more than "Kenough".

Watch: Margot Robbie takes you inside the Barbie Dreamhouse. Post continues after video.

And so is Simu Liu, the Canadian star who appeared as Gosling's arch nemesis Ken.

But now the movie’s casting director has revealed which other actors ALMOST became Kens.

Bowen Yang, Dan Levy & Ben Platt as Kens

Bowen Yang, Dan Levy & Ben Platt. Image: Getty.

Wowweeee, Barbieland would have been way different if these potential Kens had made the Kenpossible happen.

Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang, Schitt’s Creek Dan Levy and Dear Evan Hansen actor Ben Platt were all asked to star in the film of the year.

"They were, I’m not kidding, really bummed they couldn’t do it," casting director Allison Jones told Vanity Fair.

But according to Margot Robbie, The Barbie who also co-produced the film, the main Ken role was written for Gosling.

"We pretty much wouldn’t take no for an answer," she said in an interview.

Listen to the hosts of Mamamia Out Loud on the question everyone is asking about Barbie. Post continues after podcast.

While director Greta Gerwig explained that they "kept bothering" Gosling until he said yes.

"Margot was like, 'Is it weird if I go to his house?'," Gerwig told SXM. “I was like, ‘Don’t go to his house, we’re just gonna stay put, send a follow up text.”

And while Gosling finally signed off on the role, Robbie wasn’t shy in showing her appreciation. Every day on set the Aussie actress sent the 42-year-old presents, inspired by his character.

“She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming,” Gosling told Vogue. “They were all beach-related. Like puka shells or a sign that says ‘Pray for surf’.”

Jonathan Groff as Allan

Jonathan Groff. Image: Getty.

In my mind, Michael Cera IS Allan — Ken’s buddy and one of the most underrated characters in the entire film. With his softly spoken tone and quiet one-liners, the typed-casted awkward actor is comedy gold.

But he almost didn’t make the cut.

"Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m typing this but I can’t do Allan," Jones explained.

Image: Warner Bros/Mamamia.