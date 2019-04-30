Kris Jenner works hard and she works… dirty.

On the most recent episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, the momager organised a family psychic session in Bali.

It was filmed months before Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, but it was very telling.

The 34-year-old entrepreneur sat down with a blind Indonesian palm reader, who told her that her relationship with Tristan was essentially… over.

“There’s something hurting you… What happened in the past, you’re kind of feeling uncomfortable, angry. You cannot forgive that,” the psychic told Khloe.

In case she didn’t get the hint, the psychic added “Sometimes you don’t trust the person that you’re with now”.

In a recap of the spiritual therapy session to the fam, Khloe mused that she didn’t know what to do about her relationship.

Kris, no doubt, went into stage five momager mode – which leads us to a few theories:

Either the psychic was absolutely correct, and knew that a ~scandal~ was on the way. Kris Jenner slipped Tristan a cheeky bribe to cheat on Khloe for the publicity. Khloe and Tristan decided it was in their best interest to break up, and Kris Jenner decided to spin it into a media frenzy.

That’s the tea, sip with caution.