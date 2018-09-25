There's something very wrong with this latest promo photo of the Kardashians.

I don’t know how to say this, but not every photo we see of the Kardashians is completely… real.

I know... I know.

In the past, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe have been accused of a number of photoshop slip ups, with fans noticing discrepancies with their features or proportions in professional media shots and on their social media accounts.

But a recent photo to promote the current season of Keeping up with the Kardashians is so obviously edited that it's a 'lil bit... awkward.

You see, if there's anything my wasted hours watching this "crap," as my mum calls it, has taught me, it's that Kim, Kourtney and Khloe are vastly different heights.

While Khloe is 5 ft 10 in, her older sisters Kim and Kourtney stand at just 5 ft 2 in and 5 ft 1 in, respectively. Kourtney recently shared on Keeping up with the Kardashians that she's now an inch taller, a change she says is due to exercise and, yes, I hate that I know that.

In the following photo, however, Kourtney appears to have grown very tall indeed. Almost another 9 inches, or 22cm - to be nearly the same height as Khloe.

Kim has undergone the same transformation, growing 8 inches, or 20cm, to stand at essentially the same height as her notoriously tall sister.

I've included a red dotted line for reference:

Somehow, the one inch difference between Kim and Kourtney is more pronounced than the SEVERAL INCH difference between Khloe and her sisters and I'm no mathematician but THAT'S NOT HOW IT WORKS.

This is what the relative heights of the Kardashian sisters actually looks like:

Why would an image for Keeping up with the Kardashians need to depict three very different women as the same height, when viewers are aware this isn't the case?

What does that say for tall women, or short women, about what's normal?

I'M SO CONFUSED.

As a very short person, I'm used to standing next to tall people and feeling like I might actually belong to another species because of how different my proportions are. One time I stood next to Bec Judd and swore never to have my photo taken again.

But we need to see women who come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and not erase those differences.

It's probably also time to ask the question: If we're at the point of photoshopping something as objective as height, how can we even begin to dissect what else these images are manipulating?

Watch: The Kardashians are all about extravagance. Take a look at Kylie Jenner's Easter party.