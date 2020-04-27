"I thought I was going to die." Katie Price on being robbed and assaulted at gunpoint.

This post contains mentions of sexual assault, and may be triggering to some readers.

Katie Price has shared that she was involved in a terrifying carjacking experience with her children in South Africa in 2018.

The 41-year-old, who is currently appearing on Channel 4’s UK reality show SAS: Celebrity Who Dares Wins, opened up about being held at gunpoint and sexually assaulted after her family stopped at the curbside, as Price’s son, 14-year-old Junior, needed to use the toilet.

“Six guys pulled up in their car with guns,” Price said on the reality show. “They told us to get out of the car, robbed us, hit us.”

“It was like a bad dream. Just waiting to be shot and killed,” she added.

Speaking to The Sun after the episode aired, Price shared that she visited The Priory rehab clinic (a private mental health hospital in South West London) to treat her post-traumatic stress disorder following the horrific attack.

“The reason I went [to The Priory] was because I got held at gunpoint and sexually assaulted,” she told the publication.

“It was like something from a horror film. This big man in an Adidas hoodie was shouting in my face, swearing, and demanding I give him everything. And he was touching me down below,” she continued.

“I grabbed a pillow and launched myself in front of the kids, trying to protect them, waiting for a bullet to hit me.

“I thought I was going to die. The police said it was a miracle they didn’t kill us.”

When the incident occurred, Price was with three of her five kids – 17-year-old Harvey, 14-year-old Junior, and 12-year-old Princess.

The family were travelling from Johannesburg from Swaziland, while filming for Price’s reality show.

In the attack, the family were robbed of their laptops, passports, cash, jewellery, and iPads.

Following the attack, Price’s daughter, Princess, will no longer go anywhere on her own. Price has also since bought a protection dog for her family.

Price, one of The Sun’s most recognisable “glamour models”, began modelling at age 13, but it was under the pseudonym “Jordan” by which she became known.

Throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s, Price kicked off her career as a Playboy Bunny and a UK media personality.

She went on to become a regular face on UK TV screens, appearing as herself in drama series Dream Team and Footballers’ Wives, releasing her own workout videos, co-hosting several talk shows, and appearing on reality shows I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (twice) and Celebrity Big Brother.

In 2005, Price married Australian singer Peter Andre, who she met on I’m a Celebrity.

They had two children together – Junior, 14, and Princess, 12.

Price already had a son with former footballer Dwight Yorke – Harvey, who is now 16. He was born blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome, which affects intellectual development and appetite – often leading to obesity.

In 2009, Price and Andre split, and she married MMA fighter and former Hollyoaks actor, Alex Reid.

In 2011, Price left Reid, and in 2013, she married actor Kieran Hayler, with whom she has two children – Jett, six, and Bunny, five.

They split in 2018 after Hayler had a series of affairs, including with two of Price’s close friends and the couple’s nanny.

Earlier this month, Price opened up about the difficulties she is facing homeschooling her son Harvey amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m working hard homeschooling Harvey and we’re spending lots of time reading together. It isn’t easy on my own, but we’re making it work,” the mother-of-five told the publication.

Price’s children Junior and Princess are in lockdown with their father Peter Andre, his wife and their children Amelia and Leo.

Her youngest children, Jett and Bunny are in lockdown with their father Kieran Hayler.

Price told the Daily Mail she and Harvey had been using their time together to work on projects to support Britain’s National Health Service, including taking part in the weekly clap for the NHS that sees streets around the UK erupt with applause as the public show their appreciation for frontline workers while in lockdown.

In 2019, Price spoke about the tough decision to place Harvey in residential care.

Speaking on British chat show This Morning, the mother-of-five said the decision to place Harvey into care at his boarding school was difficult but necessary.

“On Instagram, I only show him when he’s good. But he’s got a side to him. My house is smashed to bits. This year he has broken eight iPads and four TVs. Someone might bang the door and he’ll chuck something,” she told This Morning.

“Some people think I’m out of order [sending him into care] but people don’t understand the situation.”

Feature Image: Getty.

