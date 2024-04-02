Kate Ritchie's stalker bombarded her for months before attempting to meet her.

Celebrities are no strangers to stalkers, and while they're most likely on high alert, it doesn't make the situation any less terrifying.

The latest victim is former Home and Away star Kate Ritchie, who over the past few months has been inundated with sexually explicit messages and videos from a man who claimed he was "madly" in love with her.

Perth man Gerard Ryan, 71, is now banned from contacting or going near the actress after Waverley Local Court heard about the intense harassment campaign, which resulted in him flying interstate in an attempt to find her.

Ryan's one-way obsession with Ritchie dates back to last year when he started commenting declarations of love on her public Instagram account.

"Hello Kate… I love you so much," read one comment.

Another said: "I just want to kiss you my heart is pounding for you I love you madly."

Over on his own page, Ryan posted sexually explicit messages about Ritchie.

However the situation escalated even further after Ritchie refused to answer Ryan's messages, and he began sending her private sexual messages and videos on Facebook and Instagram.

"Between 6 February 2022 and 25 April 2023, the accused has sent hundreds of messages to the complainant (Ritchie). In these messages, the accused has sent several sexually explicit messages… included in the messages are numerous naked photographs of the accused and numerous videos of the accused masturbating," the police facts stated.

"Furthermore, messages sent by the accused reference the complainant’s daughter stating that he would be a good stepfather while referencing wanting to marry the complainant."

According to the police, the radio presenter blocked Ryan in April 2023.

"In February 2024, the accused sent a letter addressed to the complainant to her work address, the letter included a Valentines Day card. The back of the envelope contained the accused's name and residential address," police facts stated.

Just last month, Ritchie told her NOVA radio show listeners the story about how her lawnmower blew up.

Police stated that a few weeks later, Ryan sent a letter to Ritchie's workplace with gift cards amounting to $200 with a note saying it was to replace her lawnmower.

"Included in the letter was four photographs, one being a photograph of the accused, another was a photograph of a church with the following inscribed on the back: 'The church we could get married one day. It’s on Rottnest Island'," police facts stated.

Ritchie had ignored the harassment for months, however, she was forced to call authorities after Ryan flew to Sydney for the Golden Slipper and Royal Easter Show.

The court heard that during his time in Sydney, Ryan sent Ritchie a message saying he was in the suburb where she lives, and hoping to locate her.

"Yes are such a beautiful and wonderful person I’m sending this post from (Ritchie’s suburb)," Ryan wrote on Facebook.

He was arrested by police last Wednesday and charged with stalking.

Ryan pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to a 12 month Conditional Release Order.

Due to an Apprehended Violence Order, Ryan is banned from contacting Ritchie for two years, unless it's through a lawyer, or being within 500 metres of her home or workplace.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, a NOVA Entertainment spokesperson said the business is prioritising Ritchie's safety above all else.

"We are aware that an apprehended personal violence order was made by Waverley Local Court in favour of Kate Ritchie following an application submitted by NSW Police," said the radio station.

"The safety and wellbeing of Kate and everyone at NOVA Entertainment remains paramount."

