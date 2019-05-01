Why Kate Middleton really received the highest honour from Queen Elizabeth. 

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had personally honoured Kate Middleton with the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GVCO) for her services to the Sovereign.

This appointment bestowed from the Queen is reportedly the highest honour a British Royal can receive, and isn’t the first the Duchess of Cambridge has received from the monarch. She has previously been awarded the prestigious Royal Family Order, which she has publicly worn the badge for twice, but this appointment further acknowledges the Queen’s appreciation for Kate’s work on behalf of the royal family.

Other members of the royal family who have been given this personal honour from the Queen include the Queen’s sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward as well as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

According to People Magazine, the Royal Victorian Order was first established by Queen Victoria in 1896 and was intended to recognise those who represent her.

As we know, the announcements made by the British Royal Family are so often done with carefully considered purpose behind it. As the honour was appointed and announced at a very specific time for the royal family, we look at why Kate Middleton may have been given this new award.

The announcement came on the eighth wedding anniversary of Kate Middleton’s wedding to Prince William, second in line to the throne.

The lead up to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary was, however, overshadowed in the news cycle with relentless rumours of a cheating scandal surrounding Prince William, who allegedly had an affair with Kate Middleton’s (now reportedly former) best friend, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

The speculation of the alleged affair has persisted for months and continues to gain traction, making the announcement even more important for the couple, with the Duchess of Cambridge being acknowledged as a valued member of the royal family. Prince William and Kensington Palace have, of course, denied the rumours.

“This was the Queen showing her gratitude for the way Kate has conducted herself,” Richard Fitzwilliams, former editor of the International Who’s Who, told Vanity Fair.

"It’s the Queen’s way of acknowledging eight successful years of marriage and also the fact that the Duchess has produced three heirs, thereby securing the lineage of the House of Windsor.

"She has the beauty, the poise, the dedication and the reliability a Queen Consort needs."

Kate hasn't only been subjected to rumours of her husband cheating on her, she's also been in the centre of an alleged feud with her new sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. The appointment comes just days before the Duchess of Sussex is expected to give birth to her first child with husband Prince Harry.

The whole rumour that Kate and Meghan don't get along began last November when it was announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were leaving their small Kensington Palace home for a much larger one at Windsor - reportedly to get away from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (obviously).

No doubt Kate Middleton is use to being subjected to intense scrutiny since she became a royal in 2011.

Congratulations to the Duchess of Cambridge on the Queen honouring her!