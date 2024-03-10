The hidden details in the new photo of Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton has broken her silence after her planned abdominal surgery. However, it seems to have done more harm than good.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," wrote Kate on Instagram underneath a photo of herself and her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day."

Watch: Kate Middleton's Style Before & After Becoming A Royal. Post continues below.

The photo, which was taken by Prince William, shows the Princess of Wales dressed casually in a pair of blue jeans and an olive jacket, but eagle-eyed fans noticed something missing.

Her wedding ring.

Over the last few weeks, the Prince and Princess's marriage has come under question, however, a palace insider told Town & Country that it's nothing to be concerned about.

According to the source, Kate chose not to wear the ring because she was in the comfort of her own home.

But it didn't end there, as users on the internet compared the photo of fresh-faced Kate to the one taken less than a week ago, saying it's AI-generated and that she appears "radically different".

"Are we seriously meant to believe she looks this radically different in the space of less than a week?," one person wrote.

Others believe it's an old photo because of the Princess's choice of jeans.

"Clearly didn't get the fashion memo explaining that skinny jeans are out and big, wide legs are in," wrote another.

The royal couple often post family photos to mark holidays and special occasions, usually opting to take their own pictures instead of hiring a professional photographer.

In January, it was announced that Kate would be spending two weeks in the London Clinic hospital to recover from "planned abdominal surgery", and that she will not be making any public appearances until after Easter.

However, the mystery surrounding it all has resulted in some wild conspiracy theories, with people questioning the whereabouts of the royal.

News of Kate's surgery coincided with the announcement of her father-in-law, King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, prompting him to postpone public engagements as he undergoes treatment.

Feature Image: Instagram @princeandprincessofwales.