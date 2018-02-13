Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Royal baby name predictions: What Wills and Kate will most likely name their third child, according to the bookies.



The third royal baby for Wills and Kate is just months away, which means the betting agencies are taking your money for a guess at what the name will be.

And while Donald makes the cut, it’s probably a safe bet it won’t end up on the birth certificate.

The current favourite is May at 4.50, closely followed by Alice, Victoria, Arthur, Victoria and Henry. Elizabeth, after the child’s grandma, also makes the top 10, while Kate and William are also options.

Joining siblings George and Charlotte, all are safe and royal approved names.

Where is Apple? And Princess? What about something patriotic, like London?

Rounding out the names to bet on is 'Paddy' at 501.00. C'mon Wills and Kate, we know you're tempted...

2. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back together and has anyone seen our paddle board?

It would appear Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are back on because it's 2018 and their fans have carefully dissected their social media activity. Obviously.

According to The Sun, rumours of their rekindled romance began after the two were spotted at the same resort in the Maldives last month, which could've been a lovely holiday away or a desperately awkward run-in with an ex.

There was also an Instagram story where Perry was wearing a onesie with Bloom's face on it (we don't make up these 'facts', we just report them...) and then there is the incessant liking of one another's Instagram photos.

The final piece? Perry commented on a video of Bloom crashing an F1 car, writing: “Exhibit A: why I’m scared of your driving.”

Because obviously a pre-requisite to any great relationship is fear of their skills behind the wheel. We think.



3. In case you were wondering, this is how you announce you're off the market if you're Amy Schumer.

So, Amy Schumer is officially dating a new bloke.

The Trainwreck star Instagramed a photo of herself kissing a man at Ellen's 60th birthday party on the weekend... like you do.

She captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!"

It turns out said man's name is Chris Fischer, he's a celebrity chef and he's written a book called the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook. Word on the street is Schumer and Fischer have been dating since late last year.

Schumer has been single for almost a year since she broke up with her former boyfriend, Ben Hanisch.

LISTEN: Mia, Holly and Jessie discuss whether it is weird that the new ‘modern’ dating etiquette is to NOT tell someone your surname until the relationship is serious. Post continues after audio.



4. Feeling negative? The Olsen twins' special crystals should help with that.

Ever wondered what's in the goodie bags at those VVIP (that's Very VIP, FYI) fashion events at NYFW? Thanks to The Cut, we now know what was given away at the Olsen twins' show for their label The Row.

Crystals. Yes, Crystals.

Could it BE any more on brand for the long-haired, long-coat wearing siblings?

Each attendee was given a black or white palm-sized crystal to either bring them "protection" or "universal harmony" and 'balance of the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual planes.'

"This crystal is a protective stone which repels and blocks negative energies. It also works in reducing fear and increasing focus," the accompanying note reportedly said.

Also included were important care instructions like how to 'cleanse' your crystal before use which apparently requires a 24 hour soak in salt water.

BRB, gotta bathe my crystals.

5. Question: Can the contestants have sex on I'm A Celebrity?

While camping is fine and watching strangers eat cockroaches entertaining (?), it would seem we’re predictable beings when it comes to reality TV.

We only ever want to know if people had, are having or will have sex.

Just take hit105’s breakfast team of Stav, Abby and Matt, who on Monday asked I’m A Celebrity’s Tiffany – the show’s very first evictee – if, you know, anyone could have, you know, sex on the show.

“Maybe! I’m not sure. It’s possible, it could get funky in the jungle,” she said.

Former I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestants are always complaining about how boring the jungle is, but Tiffany said there's one thing she thinks would hold people back from getting it on: the cameras.

You can read the rest of what the Australia's Next Top Model star had to say in our full story.

LISTEN: On the latest episode of Mamamia Out Loud the team discuss everything from space, to oBikes and Barnaby Joyce. It's a douzy.

