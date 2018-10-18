News
celebrity

Karl Stefanovic's fierce defence of Meghan Markle after UK broadcaster accused her of 'acting'.

So if we doubted Karl Stefanovic’s admiration for Meghan Markle, we certainly don’t now.

The Today show host passionately defended the Duchess of Sussex on air Thursday morning after his UK counterpart Piers Morgan attacked the 37-year-old.

Morgan, the host of Good Morning Britain, accused Meghan of “acting” while meeting the people of Dubbo during her and Prince Harry’s royal tour of Australia.

“Every one of her family acts,” he exclaimed on air. “I mean, she’s an actress. She’s acting great, I think, at the moment.”

The outburst, which was accompanied by an antagonistic tweet of Meghan holding an umbrella for Harry, hasn’t gone down well with many people.

Least of all Stefanovic, who couldn’t help but comment when the UK journalist’s words were reported in a news segment.

“I think it’s disgraceful,” he told co-host Georgie Gardner and newsreader Natalia Cooper.

“I think she’s an amazing woman, and I think she’s doing her very best at the moment. She’s got a lot on her plate and she’s doing it so beautifully. She’s such a great export for Great Britain.”

Karl then had some harsh but calmly-delivered words for Morgan.

“I mean, what is that guy on? He’s lost the plot completely,” he said.

“Imagine, just for a second, putting up with a dude like that who’s so up himself and so egotistical that he would presume to say those things about her.

“He needs to go. He’s off the mark here. I’m on Meghan’s side.”

Morgan received the message, after the Today show tweeted out the 44-year-olds’s critique. He seemed to think it was funny more than anything else.

However, we think for Karl, Meghan Markle’s honour is no laughing matter.

Top Comments

Diana Hockley 2 years ago

Piers Morgan will say anything to make it all about himself. Why the nonsense about Megan holding the umbrella over Harry, I will never understand. Australians are too grateful to have rain to care about who holds the umbrella for goodness sake. Morgan has far too leeway to pontificate about things of which he knows nothing.

Rush 2 years ago

Ugh. It’s Piers Morgan. He’s an asshole, and I’m guessing most of what he says is to get a reaction. He’s a sad little man.

MORE COMMENTS