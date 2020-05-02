Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

The baby news was announced on Saturday morning on Weekend Today by Stefanovic’s close friend and colleague, entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Their daughter was born at North Shore Private Hospital in Sydney on May 1, just after midday.

The couple has named their daughter Harper May Stefanovic, with the new arrival weighing in at 2.9kg.

“Harper and Jasmine are doing well and dad had a great night’s sleep. I am in awe. Harper is absolutely perfect,” Stefanovic told Today.

Karl Stefanovic announced his wife's pregnancy in December 2019, sharing a paparazzi photo of himself emerging from the ocean while holidaying in Byron Bay.

"After a great deal of speculation… the rumours are true," Karl wrote, alongside a baby emoji.

The Channel Nine presenter met shoe designer Yarbrough onboard a luxury cruise ship in Sydney in 2016, five months following Stefanovic's divorce from his wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn.

Since then, they’ve fielded many scandals along the way, starting from when the couple was forced to go public with their relationship in 2017 when they were pictured in Bora Bora on James Packer’s yacht.

At the time, Karl’s detractors thought he had moved on from his marriage too quickly. Their relationship became the catalyst for an onslaught of media attention, intense scrutiny and the ruthless intrusion of their personal lives.

But despite it all, the couple remained strong and they married in a lavish three-day wedding ceremony in San Jòse del Cabo, Mexico, in December 2018.

One year later, in December of last year, Karl and Jasmine announced they were expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

In April, Karl Stefanovic spoke to Stellar about his marriage with Jasmine.

"She’s been through so much... It’s not her fault she fell in love with bugalugs, and the accusations were wrong about her stealing me from Cassandra. It’s rubbish and it’s hurtful.

Karl admitted the relentless public scrutiny led him to ask Jasmine if she was sure she wanted to be in a relationship with him.

"There were times when I asked, ‘Do you really want to do this?’" he explained to the publication.

"She’s just a beautiful, sweet woman from Queensland who runs a business and fell in love with me."

Stefanovic has three children from his previous marriage with Cassandra Thorburn: Jackson, 20, Ava, 15, and River, 13.

Feature image: Instagram/karlstefanovic_

