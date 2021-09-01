A quick recap of WTF is going on with Kourtney Kardashian's exes.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been living their best, PDA-packed lives in Italy recently.

Nice for some, huh. I'd sell my soul for a summer in Italy.

But whatever, that's not the point of this story. Because while Kravis (is that a thing?) has been pashing in a myriad of beautiful places, Kourtney Kardashian's exes have been (allegedly) discussing it all. Privately. Until now.

Yep, DMs between Scott Disick and uh, *checks notes*, Younes Bendjima, are everywhere right now after Younes called out Scott for an (alleged) message shading Kourt's very intense love displays with Travis.

This is so messy. I kind of love it.

Wait. What?

On Monday local time, Younes, 28, posted screenshots of Instagram DMs that he (allegedly) received from Scott, 38.

In it, Scott (allegedly) shared a photo of Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, being very affectionate on a yacht with Younes and said: "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."

My favourite part is that the photo isn't from someone else's IG. Scott's read an article, screenshot a photo, saved it to his camera roll and then sent it to Younes. Wild. And at no point in that process did he think, 'hmm, better not.'

Then, Younes (allegedly) responded to say it "doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. P.S I ain't you bro," which is SO PETTY.