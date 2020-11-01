'Spreading faster than the worst-case.' How Coronavirus is impacting other countries right now.

On Sunday, Australia recorded no new locally acquired cases of coronavirus for the first time in five months. However, the nation's progress in slowing the spread of COVD-19 is in stark contrast to several other countries who are in the midst of surging numbers of the deadly disease.

On Saturday, local time, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a second national lockdown after the UK passed the milestone of one million coronavirus cases.

In the meantime, America has set a new record for cases of COVID-19 confirmed in a single 24-hour period, whilst Italy broke their own record of new cases in one day.

Globally, there has now been over 46 million cases of coronavirus and more than 1.2 million deaths, according to Worldometer.

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 around the world right now.

England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a second national lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus. Image: Getty.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered England back into a national lockdown as a second wave of infections threatens to overwhelm their health service.

The United Kingdom is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day and scientists have warned the "worst case scenario" of 80,000 deaths could be exceeded.