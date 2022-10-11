Kaley Cuoco fell in love with Tom Pelphrey in April. Now they're expecting their first child.

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco is pregnant with her first child.

The 36-year-old shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday morning, announcing she is expecting a baby girl with her actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023... beyond blessed and over the moon," she captioned a series of photos of the couple, inculding one of an inside of a cake with pink frosting.

Pelphrey also shared the photos over on his Instagram page.

"And then it was even MORE BETTER.... Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco," the Ozark actor captioned the post.

The couple met earlier this year in April when Cuoco's manager invited her to attend the Ozark premiere as her guest.

"When I met Tom, it was absolutely love at first sight," Cuoco told Extra.

"It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah!’ It was very magical… it was perfect."

That same month, Cuoco, who has been married twice before, told Glamour she would never tie the knot again.

"I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover," she said.

However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed Cuoco appears to be wearing a ring in the photos she shared on Instagram.

Kaley Cuoco's past relationships.

Before meeting Pelphrey, The Flight Attendant actress was married to Karl Cook, a professional equestrian and son of billionaire Scott Cook.

The pair began dating in 2016 before they tied the knot at a ranch in California in front of family, friends, and Cuoco's The Big Bang Theory co-stars in 2018.

A year into their marriage Cuoco shared that she and Cook had a "very unconventional marriage" and weren't living together.

"We have different locations that we're at a lot. You know, we're not together every single day and I think, personally, it's important, it works well for us," she told E! News.

Cuoco later announced their separation in September 2021.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook. Image: Getty.

Before her marriage to Cook, Cuoco was previously married to professional tennis star Ryan Sweeting.

The couple were engaged after three months of dating before marrying on New Year's Eve 2013.

The 36-year-old also previously dated her The Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki, who played her on-screen love interest for two years between 2008 to 2010.

"I had a very big crush on Johnny early on," the actress said in excerpts from Jessica Radloff's book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series obtained by Vanity Fair.

"I was so not even hiding it. He has such swagger. We were both dating people at the time, but I only had eyes for Johnny," Cuoco continued.

"Then, when I found out he had eyes for me too, I was like, 'Uh‑oh, this is going to be trouble'."

10 years on from their break-up, the pair are still great friends today.

"We’ve always had each other’s backs, and you can’t lose that. And I do think it happened on-screen. It made our relationship funny and endearing."

Feature Image: Instagram@kaleycuoco