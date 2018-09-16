News
Inside the confusing rumour that Justin Bieber just secretly married Hailey Baldwin.

Is anyone else feeling betrayed this morning?

We are, and it’s all at the hands of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber.

Frankly, we are shocked and appalled by how they are torturing us right now.

If you haven’t heard the news yet: we’re pretty sure they got married in secret, but they won’t spill the matrimonial beans and we demand to know the truth.

Here’s the sitch:

A source revealed to People magazine that the pair tied the knot in front of a judge in New York City, despite TMZ previously reporting that the 24-year-old singer and the 21-year-old model were set to marry in Canada next week.

“They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” the source said.

After this revelation, TMZ released a photo of the two outside Manhattan courthouse. Pretty solid evidence, right?

THEN Bieber’s mum added fuel to the rumours, Tweeting this cryptic little gem:

We were practically breaking out the champagne. UNTIL…

Baldwin tweeted a response to the rumours: “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”

BUT THEN, in an Oscar-worthy plot twist, she deleted it.

Well, we don't know what to bielieb now.

(I'll show myself out).

