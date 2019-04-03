We all need to talk about the glorious dress Julie Bishop wore on Budget night.

Last night the Australian public shunned Married At First Sight and switched over with anticipation to everyone’s favourite yearly viewing: The federal budget.

Lol jk.

But there was at least one person who considered the federal budget 2019 an occasion worth getting excited over (and dressed up for).

Behold: Julie Bishop.

The retiring former foreign minister chose a very sparkly, very blue dress and honestly we cannot look away.

The $1299 Rachel Gilbert dress is described on the designer's website was being "perfect for a special occasion" and HECK YES the last time she needs to be around for a budget qualifies.

Bishop announced her retirement from federal parliament in February and she's doing exactly what all of us want to do when we resign from a job: Rock up to the office in an outfit that is probably not 100% necessary or appropriate but uh, what are they going to do? Fire you? Ha. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

While we were all extremely distracted by Julie's fabulous gown, we did manage to pay the budget a wee bit of attention (unfortunately no, the announced tax offset will not help us afford her dress).

As predicted, Frydenberg delivered a "no-losers" budget just weeks out from the May election, pitching the coalition as responsible economic managers who can still splash some cash.

Last year’s $530 tax offset for low- and middle-income earners has been doubled to $1080 for more than 10 million taxpayers earning up to $126,000 a year.

About 4.5 million Australian workers will get the full amount, starting from next year, should the coalition government be returned.

Labor has promised to match the tax cuts that begin on July 1.

“This is essentially a copy of what we proposed last year, and they are simply catching up to us,” shadow treasurer Chris Bowen said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is now expected to call an election for May 11 or 18.

Infrastructure funding will jump $25 billion to $100 billion over the next 10 years in a bid to connect Australia’s job-creating cities with regional population centres.

Mr Frydenberg’s first budget also predicts surpluses from next financial year, starting with $7.1 billion in 2019/20.

