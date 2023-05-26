'I'm getting better, slowly but surely.' Julia Morris shares her health news.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here host Julia Morris has delivered a health update, sharing that she is suffering from a condition that affects 46 per cent of Aussies over 50.

The Australian comedian and TV presenter appealed to her friends and fans for advice, explaining she is dealing with a debilitating condition: vertigo.

"Vertigo... any thoughts?" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie of herself lying on the couch in her pyjamas.

Watch: Julia Morris talks cosmetic injections and breast cancer. Post continues after video.

Vertigo is a medical condition that can cause the sufferer to feel like their surroundings are spinning – and is something several of Morris’ famous friends have experienced, it seems, as they responded to the post, offering their own advice and remedies.

"I’ve had it when on tour," wrote British comedian Dawn French. "Mine is related to the stage lighting. Sets m’brain off fizzin’ like a volcano. Try to diffuse the lighting maybe? And have an object that is lit in the darkness of the auditorium which your eyes can latch on to for focus. Good luck qweeeen."

Another follower encouraged Morris to check in with a physiotherapist for ideas around managing the debilitating condition, while comedian Nikki Osborne shared her own experience with vertigo.

"I suffer with it too. I’ve fallen off chairs – people think I’m a drunk! I second the vestibular physio. Don’t look up or down. Get up really slowly. Stop caffeine and alcohol for a lil bit," she wrote.

Morris later came back on to Instagram to thank those who had reached out with her advice and shared she had been diagnosed with viral labyrinthitis, an inner ear condition that affects balance and hearing.

"Thank you to everyone who reached out about vertigo," she said. "Oh my gosh, I'm very very sorry that you all suffer with this all the time... Turns out I have a little variation of viral labyrinthitis... I'm getting better slowly but surely."

Morris' health revelation came soon after she finished up the most recent season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, during which her longtime co-host Dr Chris Brown said goodbye to the series.

The famous vet announced in February that he had signed a deal with Channel Seven, with whom he began his TV career in 2003. He intends to join the network in July.

Brown admitted it had been "the greatest professional privilege" of his life to host the show with Morris.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues after audio.





"And it's because of the stuff you don't see at home," he explained. "It’s because of this incredible crew that's 400 strong, it’s our blended family that we are all so close with, and it's this incredible creative force that comes together like you cannot imagine.

"I just want to really make mention of this incredible woman who's beside me here," he added tearfully.

"Nine years ago, when people said it was crazy to pair a vet with a comedian, we both laughed a lot at the time because we knew that we clicked and we knew that we had something special, and I don't think I ever could have imagined how special it would be and where that spark would take us and the connection we would have.

"I just wanted to say it's been an honour, it’s been a privilege, and I really hope and I'm sure this is not the last time we experience this spark. It'll take us to so many places, I’m quite sure."

Feature Image: Instagram @ladyjuliamorris.