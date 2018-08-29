Why the UK can't get enough of this viral Julia Morris I'm A Celebrity clip.

If you’ve ever watched I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, you’ll know all about host Julia Morris’ hilarious introductions.

Along the way she’s introduced herself as everything from a “the thinking man’s Angelina Jolie” to “a recent meat tray winner” and a “seven time Oscar winner”.

But although it’s been almost six months since this year’s Australian season ended, a compilation of the Australian comedian’s introductions is going nuts online – and UK I’m a Celeb fans are loving it.

In fact, they’re loving it so much, they’re even calling for the 50-year-old television presenter to replace host Ant McPartlin on the UK show, as he continues his recovery from prescription drug addiction.

The calls for Morris to replace McPartlin began on Twitter last week, after British comedian Alan Carr and English television presenter Nick Grimshaw retweeted the compilation of genius one-liners.

Since then, 18,000 Twitter users have retweeted the now-viral video, which has now been liked over 66,000 times.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Morris told the hosts she’d “take the job in a heartbeat”.

“I am a huge fan of the show and lived in the UK for seven years, and when I came home to Australia and heard they were doing an Australian version, I went lock, stock and two very smoking barrels to get that job because it always looked like the boys were having so much fun. So I was lucky enough to land it.”

“I’m not going to bring what Ant can bring, no one can bring the magic Ant can,” she added.

“I’d bring something new and interesting.”

The television presenter has been hosting Australia’s I’m A Celeb alongside celebrity vet Dr Chris Brown since 2015.

Before then, she hosted Australia’s Got Talent, appeared in television show House Husbands and regularly made appearances on Thank God You’re Here.