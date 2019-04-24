News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

reality tv

Just 14 of the best reactions to the most intense rose ceremony Paradise has ever seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

UM.

WHAT DID WE JUST WATCH?

It certainly wasn’t Ivan and/or Jules being sent packing, dragging their Hawaiian shirts and puka shell necklaces behind them in shame.

Instead, it was Wes (the Hercules/hot Jesus-looking fella from Ali Oetjen’s season of The Bachelorette) who failed to receive a rose before he even scored a date and honestly is somebody spiking the drinks with crazy juice in Bachelor in Paradise?

First American Alex falls into the background and now WES IS GONE.

It just doesn’t seem right.

After an episode which saw not one but two sheep in wolves clothing reveal their true colours, we are in disbelief the female contestants decided to keep them in.

We’re talking about Jules, the secretly emotionally manipulative ~quirky good guy~ who savagely dumped Alisha the moment another woman caught his eye, but then came crawling back after he was rejected by Tenille, and of course Ivan… who is just plain terrifying.

WHY?

TELL. US. WHY.

It’s just plain upsetting.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the emotionally exhausting (and very dramatically-scored) rose ceremony:

And to be honest, we almost agree with this one:

(Not really. Bring on tomorrow night).

Tags: bachelor-in-paradise , bachelor-in-paradise-ivan , bachelor-in-paradise-jules , news-stories

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT