All three Jonas Brothers are now parents. Here's a look into their family lives.

All three Jonas Brothers are now parents.

On Saturday, Nick Jonas announced that he and his wife Priyanka Chopra have secretly welcomed their first child together via surrogate.

"We are overjoyed," the singer, 29, shared on Instagram.

"We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

With this exciting news, Nick Jonas has joined his older brothers, Kevin, 34, and Joe, 32, as a dad.

Here's a look into the Jonas Brothers' family lives.

Kevin Jonas.

Kevin Jonas was the first of the three brothers to settle down and start a family. He married Danielle Deleasa (now-Jonas) in December 2009 after they met on an island vacation.

The then-newlyweds went on to star in two seasons of their own reality TV series, Married to Jonas, before welcoming two daughters.

In February 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, Alena Rose, and in October 2016, they welcomed their second, Valentina Angelina.

Last month, Kevin and Danielle celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

"Love of my life forever and always. Happy 12 years," the musician captioned an Instagram post to celebrate the milestone.

In addition to sharing plenty of sweet family snaps on social media, Kevin's daughters have also attended a handful of Jonas Brothers concerts since the band reunited in February 2019.

The family of four reside in New Jersey, and their daughters are now seven and five.

Joe Jonas.

Joe Jonas and his wife actress Sophie Turner became parents when they welcomed their daughter Willa in July 2020.

The pair eloped the year before in Las Vegas, then hosted a second, lavish wedding in the South of France.

While the two have not posted any photos of Willa on social media, they have shared pregnancy snaps of the Game of Thrones actress and some sweet anecdotes about family life in interviews.

"It's been amazing," Joe said about becoming a father during the pandemic during an appearance on CBS This Morning in May 2021.

"It’s been forced time at home [amid the COVID-19 lockdown]. I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and travelling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and [have] my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back."

Their family is based in Los Angeles.

Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas has most recently become a dad, announcing the arrival of his first child with Priyanka Chopra this week.

The couple welcomed their baby (who they haven't announced the gender or name of just yet) via surrogate.

In 2018, Jonas and Chopra tied the knot and celebrated their nuptials with three wedding receptions, two of which took place in Mumbai, India, and one that was in New Delhi, India.

Shortly after the wedding, Nick Jonas spoke about wanting to become a dad.

"I think that's a real dream, and I think I've had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways," he said on The Rewind with Guy Raz.

"You could say that was unfair or you could say it's given me some real perspective at an early age and I've seen a lot of life at an early age, and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday."

Similarly, Chopra recently spoke about starting a family with Vanity Fair.

"They're a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens," she said this month.

Little did we know, they were already expecting!

Feature Image: Instagram/@joejonas/@priyankachopra/ @daniellejonas.