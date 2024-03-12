The other embarrassing Photoshop fail you missed yesterday.

This week, the internet has been plagued by celebrities being bad at... photos.

First there was the Princess of Wales, who shared what has been confirmed to be a doctored image of herself with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While the royal clearly just wanted to get a nice photo with her kids, her amateur editing skills sparked conspiracy theories around her whereabouts and even her safety.

And while this was all happening, actor Johnny Depp was quietly creating his own Photoshop fail drama in the background.

The 60-year-old has been friends with Robert Downey Jr for "a million years" and following the Marvel actor's Academy Award win for his role in Oppenheimer, Depp congratulated his friend on Instagram, celebrating the moment by sharing a photo with his pal from when they were both young actors in the '80s.

Johnny Depp shared a doctored image with his pal Robert Downey Jnr. Image: Instagram @johnnydepp.