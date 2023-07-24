John Stamos found fame on Full House. At first glance, he 'hated' the show.

John Stamos reached a new level of fame with his iconic role as Uncle Jesse on the sitcom Full House.

But the actor has confessed there was a period of his life when he "hated" the show.

Stamos recently opened up about his complicated feelings towards the hit ABC program, explaining during an appearance on Hot Ones that he wanted out of the show after realising it was a family-oriented sitcom.

"I hated that show," he said. "Obviously I ended up loving it but it was sort of pitched to me as Bosom Buddies... with a couple of kids in the background. And as we’re casting I was like, 'They’re spending a lot of time casting these kids that are going to be in the background.'"

The actor explained that at the time he felt he was meant to be "the star" of Full House and had a "big shot" attitude in the show's early stages.

There was also a specific moment Stamos knew he wanted to get out, and it was when he read lines with then-child co-star Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner.

"We did a table read of it and I was the star coming off of General Hospital... and we sit down and start reading and Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie, starts reading her lines and people are dying laughing — I mean screaming," the actor recalled.

"And I was like, 'What’s happening here?' They couldn’t even hear my lines they were laughing so hard."

Stamos' response was immediate. He swiftly ran out of the Central Plaza Hotel, where they were doing castings, and told his agents to "get me the f**k off this show." It was only the addition of Bob Saget to the cast (per his agent's advisement) which prompted him to give Full House a go. "I fought it for a long time," he confessed. "And then I finally said, 'What am I doing?' It's a beautiful show we built with sweetness and kindness. "There was no central character on that show is what I realised. The central character was love and we were the best representation of a loving family, not a normal family. And it was the new normal, now an unconventional family."

Bosom Buddies was a shortly run sitcom from 1980 to 1982 starring Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari. It was about two men who pretended to be women in order to live in the only apartment they could afford. The same show writers went on to create Full House five years later in 1987 and it ran for eight seasons. In 2016, a spin-off followed called Fuller House, which Stamos served as executive producer.

Feature Image: Getty/ABC/Mamamia.