A divorce, an intervention and a baby: John Mulaney has had one hell of a year.

John Mulaney's name has been a regularly trending topic recently.

That's actually been quite an unusual development, because Mulaney has been a successful but mostly private, unassuming comedian for years. We knew who he was, but there was nothing going on that made him exciting enough to be discussed far and wide on the internet. That's not a bad thing. It's just a fact.

But Mulaney, 39, has had one hell of a year, and it's drawn the attention of absolutely everybody.

News of their separation officially broke in May 2021, with Page Six reporting Mulaney had requested a divorce three months earlier in February, around the same time he completed his 60-day treatment.

A spokesperson for Mulaney confirmed the divorce to Page Six saying, "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."

At the same time, Tendler released a statement that made it clear it was a one-sided decision: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

In the months since, Tendler's social media page has become heavily focused on her art.

His relationship with Olivia Munn.

Mulaney and Munn, 41, were first linked in May 2021, three days after his separation was confirmed.

They first met at Seth Meyers' 2013 wedding, but Munn has shared her appreciation of Mulaney a number of times since.

In 2015, she told HuffPost a story about how she was "obsessed" with Mulaney's comedy.

"We were at a wedding together and I was like 'Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancé want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'" she recalled at the time.

"At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, 'So, you having fun?' I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him."

After that, Munn reached out over email but Mulaney never wrote back.

"I might've got the wrong email — probably," she joked. "That's what I tell myself."

In 2017, the pair had an awkward interaction at comedy gala Night of Too Many Stars. After Mulaney's set, he walked off stage where Munn was standing as part of her appearance. She tried to usher him over, but he continued to walk past her and she realised she was on camera.

In December, when news broke that Mulaney had checked himself in rehab, Munn showed her support, tweeting: "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this."

Munn has not publicly acknowledged their relationship, or her pregnancy, but Mulaney told Meyers they were "very happy" and that Munn had helped him in his sobriety.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful and with someone incredible who has dealt with the non-coked-up version of me. That's been very incredible, and she kind of held my hand through that hell."

They have not shared any further details, including their baby's due date, but whenever it is, Mulaney can expect another busy year.

