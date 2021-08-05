Jock Zonfrillo's third marriage is different. He made sure of it.

Jock Zonfrillo's third marriage started differently from his others.

For one, he met his now wife, Lauren Fried, on Twitter. She had introduced herself via a direct message in October 2014 after a friend suggested the Scottish-born chef would "be perfect" for her.

Then, there was the love-at-first-sight thing. It wasn't a concept Zonfrillo had previously bought into, but when she walked into a Sydney bar for their first date a few days later, wearing a flowing dress, smiling, he knew in that moment she was "it".

But there was something else that set their beginning apart.

Honesty.

That family includes Zonfrillo's daughters from his previous marriages, Ava and Sofia.

The latter isn't in his life currently: "Her mother and I, after we split, just didn't see eye to eye. And granted, I wasn't the best husband in our relationship," he said. "I'm ever hopeful that Sofia will reach out when she's ready."

But Ava is, and according to Zonfrillo, shares a close relationship with his wife.

"Loz for me, she's always been someone I look up to. And I think it's one of the reasons that our relationship has probably worked so well; she's not just an equal, she's someone that I look up to... And Ava adores her for the same reasons, because she can see who she is, as someone on television, as a businesswoman, as a mother, as a friend," he said.

"She's such a strong figure and Ava's life, and I think Ava is stronger because of it."

For more of the MasterChef judge's remarkable story, listen to the rest of his interview on No Filter below or via your favourite podcast app.

Last Shot by Jock Zonfrillo (Simon & Schuster Australia $45) is available now.

