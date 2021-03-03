HOLY OSHER: We have our new Bachelor, and he's a 31-year-old model-turned-pilot.

2021 is looking up, my friends.

We give thanks to our lord and saviour Osher Günsberg today, because we have a brand new bachie.

Pilot Jimmy Nicholson has been announced as the Bach for the 2021 season of The Bachelor and we don't want to jinx things but... we like the look of this.

After Survivor star Locky Gilbert last year, 10 have gone back to good-looking but otherwise... normal, unfamous people for his year's season.

Jimmy is a 31-year-old former model and told The Daily Telegraph he was excited to hopefully find his person with help from the Osh.

"I am ready to open up my heart and meet someone," he said.

"I hope to meet someone with similar values that I can have fun with and that shares the same zest for life as myself.

"The Bachelor franchise has produced many success stories and I hope to be the next," he continued.

'Many success stories' might be going a bit far, but we like the confidence.

Petition for the dog to feature in every ep.

He said being a pilot made finding a partner hard because he traveled often. But Jimmy was stood down from his job due to COVID, which meant he had a bit of free time on his hands. So... he applied for the show. You can bet Channel 10 moved up on that very quick.

"I am a big believer in embracing any opportunity that presents itself, especially if it has the potential to change your "life for the better," he told 10.

"The journey ahead will be one of the most challenging experiences that I have ever undertaken, however I am very excited to meet someone that I could potentially spend the rest of my life with."

His Bach profile has described him as a 'self-confessed romantic' and 'an intelligent and passionate go-getter'.

Watch: Bachelor contestants, translated. Post continues below video.

Jimmy is of New Zealand and Fijian heritage and lives in Sydney.

We've already tried an Insta stalk, because of course we have, but his account is locked down for now. We'll keep refreshing.

There's no word on when we'll get to watch Jimmy's journey to (possible) love just yet, but Osher has already given us a hint of what's to come with way too many flying puns on social media.

Here's hoping Channel 10 don't keep us... hovering for too long (see what I did there?)

Feature image: Channel 10.