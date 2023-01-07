'I am so happy and terrified.' Jessie J is pregnant one year after suffering a miscarriage.

British singer and former The Voice Australia host Jessie J has announced she's pregnant.

On Saturday morning, the performing artist shared her growing baby bump in several short clips on social media, writing underneath how she's feeling mixed emotions making the news public.

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she captioned the Instagram post. "Please be gentle with me."

"Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked," she added.

Jessie J's news comes 14 months after she announced she'd suffered a miscarriage.

In November 2021, just before a performance in Los Angeles, the 34-year-old ﻿shared it had happened shortly after her third scan where they didn't detect a heartbeat.

"Yesterday morning, I was laughing with a friend saying, 'Seriously though, how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant'," the Dominos singer wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

"By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my third scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.

"This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I’m avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."

Listen to this episode of Get Me Pregnant. Post continues after audio.

Months later - in May 2022 - the singer shared she'd undergone a scan three hours prior to losing her baby. The heartbeat was there, she said, but weak.

"That dreadful silence when you first have a scan and I was like, 'Just tell me the truth. What’s going on?' and she said, 'Your baby’s heartbeat is very low and there’s this ring', and I said, 'Well, what does that mean?'" she shared on The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

While she'd received confirmation of a heartbeat, the news didn't sit right with her - so she consulted another doctor for a second opinion.

"He did another scan, and he said, 'I’m really sorry there’s no heartbeat'," she recalled.

"That [scan] was within three or four hours of the first one."

A month before she announced the news of her pregnancy loss, she and her partner of seven months, Max Pham, split up.

Before that, the singer was in a relationship with actor Channing Tatum. They dated on and off again for over a year, but officially broke up in April 2019.

She is currently in a relationship with basketballer Chanan Colman but has not confirmed he is the father.

Feature Image: Instagram @jessiej.