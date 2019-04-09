All the signs MAFS' Jess and Dan broke up after last night's reunion.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

Last night we’re pretty sure we watched the destruction of a relationship live on television, when Married At First Sight’s Dan Webb and Jessika Power got into a heated argument during Talking Married.

Here’s all the evidence their relationship is kaput – for good this time.

1. Did we mention the Talking Married interview?

Obviously, last night’s live Talking Married interview, which aired directly after the MAFS finale was a total disaster (but also some of the greatest television we’ve ever witnessed).

We watched Dan and Jess’s relationship unravel as they argued about Jess hitting on another groom before making her move on Dan.

Host Ben Fordham even let the audience in on what happened in the ad-break, mentioning there were a lot of ‘f-bombs’ as the couple fought.

Dan then went on to question why the heck Jess keeps lying to him and admitted he had trust issues because of it… And basically, they just went round and round in circles for the duration of the seven-minute interview.

"It creates so much negativity and toxicity in our relationship it really does," Dan said, looking towards Jess as he asked, "do you feel that?"

But, alas, their relationship had disintegrated live on television, and Jess looked at Dan, said nothing, and looked straight back to the camera.

Awkward.

2. Ben Fordham says so.

Yes, we've had inside word from the man who conducted last night's mindblowing live interview.

Ben Fordham told Mamamia no one can honestly believe Dan and Jess will make it, because duh.

"I don't believe that they're together now," he said.

"I think they were putting on an act for the TV cameras last night. Either that or their future can be measured in hours rather than days..."

3. Dan's Insta post about 'mistrust'.

After the reunion show, Dan shared an Instagram post with caption that said EVERYTHING.

"There's many types of pain and tonight was tough.

"To some it may be a minor act of mistrust, but to me it’s the pinnacle of how a relationship must be built."

This definitely sounds like a break-up message to us. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

4. Jess's sneaky Insta delete.

Before the reunion episode started, Jess posted to Instagram calling Dan her "husband".

But then afterwards it... vanished. Maybe like their relationship???

5. They've broken up over this issue before.

Last week, Jess told news.com.au that she and Dan broke up after filming the reunion episode a couple of weeks ago, after he discovered she'd tried to make a move on Nic.

"[Dan had] seen the video of me saying I was sexually attracted to Nic, and his ego was hurt. Dan already knew about the conversation between Nic and I, he just didn’t know the extent of it," she said.

They got back together after two days and she said they were "the best we could ever be" which... Is probably not true anymore.

Given the fact they've broken up over these trust issues in the past, they've resurfaced and are clearly not resolved, we're going to call it: Dan and Jess are no more.

Well, it was infuriatingfun while it lasted.