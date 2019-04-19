Jenny Mollen accidentally dropped her son Sid. He fractured his skull. 

Jenny Mollen was caring for her five-year-old son last Saturday evening, when she dropped him.

The 39-year-old, married to actor Jason Biggs, has written about the “traumatic” event on Instagram this week.

The actress and best-selling author wrote, “On Saturday evening, I dropped my son on his head causing him to fracture his skull and landing him in the ICU…”

“It has been a traumatic week but Sid is home now taking things slowly and recovering nicely. He is also eating a lot of chocolate dipped ice cream cones and plans to try cherry dipped soon.

“My heart goes out to all parents who have or will ever find themselves in this kind of position. You are not alone…”

The post received more than 37,000 likes, with many writing messages of support and thanking Mollen for sharing an experience so many parents never talk about.

“Oh mama, sending you big hugs. I watched as a massive mirror, I had not positioned safely, fell on my crawling baby,” one user wrote.

Another shared, “I have twin 3 year olds. My daughter flipped out of my shopping cart the 1 second I turned my back. Infront [sic] of the whole store. She was ok, no bruises or serious injury. I felt like the biggest failure.”

Comedian Molly Austin added, “My mom dropped us a bunch. Moms be droppin! You’re doing great! I’m so glad he’s doing ok!”

It turns out, search terms around accidentally dropping an infant or child are far higher than one might imagine. Having babies roll off beds, roll off a changing table, or squirm out of their parents’ arms, are incredibly common scenarios that are steeped in a great deal of guilt and shame.

But, as many of the comments on Mollen’s post highlighted, accidents happen, and in the overwhelming majority of cases the child is okay.

Just like Mollen, however, if you’re ever worried about a child who’s had a fall, take them straight to the emergency room. And take some comfort in the fact that mums, dads, aunties and uncles, all over the world, have had the same terrifying experience.