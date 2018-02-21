The simple photo of Jennifer Lawrence and her co-stars being labelled "quietly depressing".

It’s a straightforward picture of the stars of the latest spy film, Red Sparrow.

Taken at the London photocall yesterday, the picture features some big names including Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Irons and Joel Edgerton.

But once your brain has recognised the faces, it might pick up on a teeny, tiny detail that speaks volumes. And once you see it, the problem becomes glaringly obvious.

You see, while the male stars of the film are dressed in long pants and coats, Lawrence, the only female actress in the picture, is wearing full makeup and an evening dress.

It's... it's almost like they were given totally different dress codes.

The discrepancy in dress was pointed out by Newstatesman Deputy Editor Helen Lewis in a tweet that's been retweeded almost 2000 times.

To put it in perspective, it was a top of nine degrees and a minimum of three degrees in London yesterday.

"True equality means either Jennifer Lawrence getting a coat, or Jeremy Irons having to pose for a photocall in assless chaps," Lewis added.

Obviously, there could be a number of explanations.

Maybe Lawrence is a superhero who doesn't feel the cold.

Maybe she just really wanted to wear the dress (it is a GREAT dress), or had somewhere else to be straight after which required that outfit.

But maybe, just maybe there was greater pressure on the female star to be dressed up (and cold as a result) at all times to promote the film. Or she didn't want to be branded "difficult" by questioning it.

"My guess would be that she's doing other stuff on the junket too (indoors) or having publicity pictures taken & they don't want to do hair and make-up twice. Nonetheless, I can't appreciate her insane gorgeousness when I so powerfully want to give her a foil blanket," tweeted Lewis.

Hopefully there was someone waiting on the wings with a big puffy jacket for poor Lawrence.

