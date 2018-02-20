Jennifer Lawrence has accidentally induced the wrath of a nation after joking with BAFTAs host Joanna Lumley on live TV, not realising “throwing shade” at the national treasure is akin to trespassing and treason on British soil.

When introducing Lawrence to present the first award of the ceremony, the Absolutely Fabulous star gave the 27-year-old actress overly sugary introduction:

“Right let’s start giving out some of those beautiful BAFTAs shall we?

“And we start with the award for Outstanding British Film and who better to kick the whole evening off than the hottest actress on the planet.

“Soon to be seen in Red Sparrow, it’s the ravishing Jennifer Lawrence.”

Watch the exchange at the BAFTAs in the video below.

Sashaying on to stage, a mildly uncomfortable Lawrence responded: “Hi, that was a bit much but thank you Joanna.”

Well. This is what happened next:

Jennifer Lawrence doesn't get to diss the loverly Joanna Lumley. It's just not on. #EEBAFTAs — Julie B (@JulieB__) February 18, 2018

You DO NOT be rude to Joanna Lumley. Accept the compliment with grace and dignity Jennifer Lawrence #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/DbtB3BUDZv — Neil Armstrong Boast (@NeilBoast) February 18, 2018

I really like Jennifer Lawrence and I understand her weird humour cause I share that with her, but attacking Joanna Lumley ???? was kinda weird and rude tbh ???????????? #EEBAFTAs #JoannaLumley #JenniferLawrence pic.twitter.com/QE37GxL5ah — harvey (@harvey_____) February 18, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence obviously has no idea that Joanna Lumley speaks like that to everyone and is a national treasure #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/gS1iNLUC7C — DJ Jo Bunny (@djjobunny) February 18, 2018

Somebody tell Jennifer Lawrence NEVER to diss in any way royalty like Joanna Lumley. Joanna’s introduction was lovely. Not “a bit much”. Respect your elders, little girl. #EEBAFTAs #BAFTAs @BAFTA pic.twitter.com/8vkDHnZKdX — ???????????????????????????? (@bonnevivante) February 19, 2018

Did Jennifer Lawrence just throw shade at Joanna Lumley? #BAFTA2018 — Kirsten Ellington (@KirstenMarieEll) February 18, 2018

However, Lawrence has responded to the… intensity… of her critics, telling Ronan Keating on Magic Radio all was not as it seemed.

“I want to clear it up,” she said. “Okay so backstage Joanna and I were both about to go out… and I was like, ‘Just [say] adjective after adjective, ‘tall’, ‘beautiful’, just say that I’m this and that. And she was like, ‘Alright darling’.”

“It was an inside joke. She went on and said all these really nice things about me and when I got up to the podium, I was like, ‘That was a bit much’, after I spent all of backstage telling her how to be really nice to me. Then everybody thought that I was being rude. But to be fair, I couldn’t have just walked out after she [described me as] ‘the biggest movie star in the world’ and gone ‘thank you, Joanna’. That would have been like, ‘So you agree, you think you’re really pretty’.”

That settles it then.

Remind us to never joke about the Queen, the Big Ben or Jamie Oliver. Ever.