'A secret fling.' Why everyone is talking about Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Jennifer Lawrence has addressed speculation that she and her The Hunger Games co-star Liam Hemsworth had an affair while he was still with Miley Cyrus.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live this week, the actress, who is currently on a press tour for her new film No Hard Feelings, played the game Plead The Fifth.

Host Andy Cohen asked her to set the record straight on whether anything happened between the actors.

Rumours have been circulating about a "secret fling" for some time, following Cyrus' 'Flowers' music video.

In it, the singer wears a gold Saint Laurent dress similar to the one Lawrence had worn at the first The Hunger Games film premiere in 2012, where she posed alongside Hemsworth and her other co-star, Josh Hutcherson.

"There was a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus," Cohen said.

Before he could even finish the question, the 32-year-old actor cut him off.

"Not true," she said.

"Can you please respond to this?" Cohen continued.

"I would love to. It's not true. Total rumour," Lawrence responded.

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1. Image: Lionsgate.

"I mean we all know we only kissed one time and it was years after they broke up," she continued, referencing an admission she had made on the same talk show in 2015, around the time of the final The Hunger Games film's release.

At the time, Lawrence was asked whether she and her on-screen love interest had ever kissed when the cameras weren't rolling, to which she replied: "Liam and I grew up together. Liam's real hot."

"What would you have done?" she asked laughing, before confirming that she and Hemsworth had once kissed.

"I would say yes," Cohen responded. "I mean, I'd have picked Gale over Peeta any day."

"I did, at one point," Lawrence said.

After shutting down the speculation, Lawrence turned toward the audience and asked: "Are you satisfied?"

Watch the full video here:

Feature image: Getty/Vevo.