Rumours are growing that Jen Aniston and Justin Theroux were never actually married.

We all heard about the wedding. It was secretive, there were fairy lights, and guests like Lisa Kudrow, Ellen DeGeneres, and Courtney Cox attended, along with Sia who reportedly sang.

In their Bel-Air mansion in 2015, Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston were married.

Or so we thought.

Now, with confirmation the couple have separated, there’s just one problem: There is absolutely no evidence of a marriage certificate.

Celebrity gossip site TMZ first did some sleuthing by checking marriage records in L.A. County, starting from 2010. They found no record of a marriage licence or a confidential marriage licence between Theroux and Aniston.

Though there’s a chance the two tied the knot in one of the other 57 counties in California, unknown (and therefore extremely reliable) ‘Jen sources’ told TMZ that suspicion regarding the official state of their marriage had been increasing within their close social sphere for quite some time.

TMZ then contacted countless divorce lawyers who all had not been contacted by Theroux or Aniston for the finalisation of the end of their marriage.

As far as scandals go, this one is big.

Why wouldn’t they legally marry? Was the relationship fabricated for publicity? Did their friends know? Did Ellen know?

Is everything we thought we knew a lie?

So many questions, so little time.