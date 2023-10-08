Jason Derulo has been accused of sexual harassment by singer Emaza Gibson.

The Voice Australia coach, who allegedly offered Gibson a joint venture and work session in April 2021, is denying claims that he subjected her to "aggressive behaviour, unwanted invitations" and "implications that she'd have to have sex with him" to advance her music career.

Gibson is best known for her spot in the Los Angeles-based R&B girl group Ceraadi. She performed alongside her sisters, Saiyr and Znui Gibson, who were all signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label in 2019, before the group split in 2021.

In Gibson's lawsuit, she is seeking damages from Derulo’s record imprint, Future History, as well as Atlantic Records, alleging he dropped her deal when she rejected his sexual advances.

"This explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success was reinforced through Derulo's subsequent behaviour," the lawsuit claims.

Derulo's alleged behaviour included aggression, yelling, and a lack of professional opportunities after Gibson rejected his advances, she says.

Gibson additionally alleged that Derulo told her she "would be required to partake in 'goatskin and fish scales'" to find success in the music industry. The lawsuit explained that as "a Haitian reference referring to conducting sex rituals".

She and Derulo had begun work together for their deal, which required the singer to produce a mixtape in four months and an album in six, along with a single that included Derulo. However, once they began sessions at his studio sometime in September 2021, Gibson says Derulo gave her "inappropriately large amounts of alcohol" and pressured her to drink even after she told him she "wasn’t a big drinker".

On September 6, 2022, Gibson claimed she had been informed that her employment with Atlantic and Future was being terminated.

No one in the company's human resources department addressed "Derulo’s sexually, emotionally and physically inappropriate behaviour", claims the lawsuit.

As a result of this "hideous and illegal treatment", Gibson said she suffered from mental breakdowns, weight loss and feelings of betrayal and deception, and had to seek mental health treatment. She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, among other things.

On Saturday, Derulo addressed the claims in an Instagram video. Though he did not directly name Gibson, the singer said any claims made against him "are completely false and hurtful".

"I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams," he said. "I've always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that's why I sit here before you deeply offended by these defamatory claims. God bless."

In a statement shared to Fox News Digital, Gibson's lawyer Ron Zambrano responded to Derulo’s comments.

"If Derulo truly remained supportive of anyone following their dreams, he would acknowledge the pain and suffering he caused Emaza and aim to be a better person. He should be offended by these allegations, as should everyone, including his fans," the statement read.

"Emaza is certainly offended by his dismissive attitude. The entire music industry is due for a #MeToo movement. This sort of conduct is pervasive, but it takes brave people like Emaza to come out of the shadows and share their stories to finally bring an end to this shameful behaviour."

