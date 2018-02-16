News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Jasmine Yarbrough's latest Instagram post has everyone thinking she's pregnant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough only just “confirmed” their engagement, but they may have even more news to share soon.

That is, if you agree with many people on the interwebs who think Jasmine’s latest InstagramStories post is a hint that she’s pregnant.

We, on the other hand, are not so convinced.

While at New York Fashion Week, the Mara & Mine designer, posted a picture of bottles of Veuve Clicquot champagne to her Story on Thursday, superimposing three baby bottle emojis over the top.

This is in no way a clear hint of... anything, but it hasn't stopped the speculation. Pregnant women can't really drink much champagne, obviously.

The 34-year-old could also be suggesting that she'd soon have to swap champagne bottles for milk bottles.

Or she could just be saying she's planning to down some champagne straight from the bottle cos she's in the Big Apple it's going to be a big night.

You decide. Because we really can't.

Listen: PhD in Media Gossip Anne Helen Petersen speaks to Mia Freedman about what makes the ‘perfect’ celebrity pregnancy.

Tags: engaged , jasmine-yarbrough , karl-stefanovic , pregnant-2

Related Stories

Recommended