For this week’s In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through Jane Lu’s beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Jane Lu is the founder and CEO of online fashion giant Showpo. Starting her business in her parents’ garage when she was $60,000 in debt and fresh out of a failed business, Jane turned two shelves of clothes and a laptop into a global retail business shipping to 80 countries, with a turnover of over $30 million a year, in just seven years.

Scrolling through Jane Lu’s Instagram feed, her life looks like an endless stream of parties, musical festivals and really, really cute clothes.

It kind of is when you’re the founder and CEO of Showpo, the online fashion retailer Jane started in her parents’ garage that now turns over $30 million a year.

Despite bringing her Showpo customers hundreds of new on-trend designs every single day, when it comes to makeup, Jane is a bit more low key.

Washing your face with… water, low key.

When Mamamia’s executive editor and beauty journalist of 15 years Leigh Campbell sat down with the e-commerce entrepreneur to go through her beauty bag, she found out Jane only really started wearing makeup in her late twenties.

Leigh also discovered Jane’s favourite mascara is only $12.95 – or even cheaper if you pick it up on sale from the chemist.

Keep scrolling for all the makeup, skincare and haircare products Jane Lu loves.

Jane Lu’s go-to beauty products.

Why she loves them:

"My skincare routine is very low key... I splash water on my face and then wipe it off with my hands to cleanse, but I use the Neutrogena eye makeup remover to take my makeup off. I use the Dermalogica Microfoliant - I get upsold really easily, every time I get a facial, I come back with heaps of products and this was one of them. It's easy to use, feels nice and my skin feels great afterwards. The beads aren't big, and it makes your skin really soft."

Why she loves them:

"I only learnt how to put on makeup about five years ago when I was 27, which is pretty late. Prior to that, I used to just put eyeliner around my eyes and wear lip balm. From there, my General Manager [from Showpo] took me to Priceline and was like 'this is foundation'. So much of my stuff comes from the people at work. I use the same brand of primer as my foundation because you know they'll go together. For my foundation, I wipe it on my face with my hands like it's moisturiser... I remember once I'd just put on a white shirt afterwards, and I couldn't figure out why it had brown marks all over it. Now I wash my hands."

"The one thing I always need is a bit of eyeliner. I have a big face and small eyes, so for me, it's all about bringing my eyes out. I started using Stila when I first discovered liquid eyeliner, but now I use the MAC liquid eyeliner pen, it stays on so much longer and is easier to apply. So many times I've gone to touch up, and I haven't needed to. I'm a very punctual person, so if I'm late, it's because I've been trying to make my eyeliner match. I like the Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara because it goes on and it's really voluminous, and I love the packaging. But I think Maybelline is just as great. It's something I've been using since I was a teenager. The packaging looks a bit tacky, but it's so good."

Why she loves it:

"I get blow dries quite often for work, but I've been using this hair mask because my hair is really dry. Ever since I've been colouring my hair balayage, it's really quite dry because I don't take care of it."

Why she loves it:

"I touch my face so much, so this mist really helps keep everything on. It also helps my eye makeup stay on all day. I can't be bothered touching up, so I spritz this on after I've done my makeup."

Why she loves them:

"I love false lashes... I'm not good at putting them on, but I love them. They're great for my teeny, tiny eyes and my big face, I wear lashes to accentuate my eyes."

