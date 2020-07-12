From a "stage five clinger" to a rumoured relationship: What we know about Jamie Doran.

He was quickly labelled the "stage five clinger" on the last season of The Bachelorette. And now Jamie Doran is heading into paradise.

The controversial former firefighter will join a bunch of fellow Bachie contestants in Fiji when Bachelor in Paradise returns next week. And based on the show's promo videos, things should get pretty... interesting.

Not only is Jamie shown promising his rose to five women (that's right, five of them) but he's already been romantically linked to one contestant in particular.

Feature Image: Channel 10.