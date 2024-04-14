Jade Young should have been going home to her family.

A Sydney architect and mother-of-two has been identified as one of six people killed in Saturday's attack at Bondi Junction.

Jade Young, died after Joel Cauchi, 40, randomly attacked dozens of people at Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday afternoon.

Jade had been an architect at Georgina Wilson Associates in Double Bay for the past nine years, working on high-end residential and commercial spaces. She previously attended the Architectural Association School in London.

She was also a much-loved member of the Bronte Surf Club, where friends gathered on Sunday morning.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of member, Jade Young," the Club said in a statement.

“[Young’s] family are involved and much-loved members and contributors to the club, most notably in the nipper and cadet programs. On behalf of Bronte Surf Lifesaving Club, we extend our deepest condolences to the family.

"Many club members will be affected by the loss of Jade and the impact of this senseless and tragic event will affect each of us differently over time."

Also among those killed was 38-year-old new mum Ashlee Good and 25-year-old Dawn Singleton.

Police have said two of the six people who died in the attack were from overseas and had no family in Australia.

The victims included four women believed to be aged between 20 and 55, and a man in his 30s.

Police confirmed the man was a security guard at the shopping centre but could provide no further details.

At least 12 others — including nine women — were hospitalised after suffering stab wounds in the attack, although some had been discharged by Sunday afternoon.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said it might take some time before all victims could be formally identified due to their loved ones being overseas.

With AAP.

Feature image: Georgina Wilson Associates/Noel McLaughlin