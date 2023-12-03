Remember that $89m influencer wedding? Well, the groom's now facing possible serious jail time.

If you've visited social media in the past week, then chances are you've seen the spectacle that was the $89 million wedding of Madelaine Brockway and Jacob LaGrone.

The celebration went for five days, was held in Paris, France and had about everything one could imagine – a Maroon 5 performance, a rehearsal dinner at the Paris Opera House, fireworks at the Eiffel Tower, a stay at the Palace of Versailles and a luncheon at the Chanel Haute Couture Suite.

Yup. All in five days.

Madelaine Brockway's wedding has been labelled the 'wedding of the century'. Image: Instagram @madelainebrockway.

But the groom – who seemed to be mostly just a background character for the affair that was hailed the 'wedding of the century' – has been honeymooning in... court?

Yep, just days after his opulent wedding, LaGrone appeared in court after being charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public worker, according to the Washington Post, after he allegedly opened fire on three police officers in North Texas in March.

Watch: 100 years of weddings in 3 minutes. Post continues after video.

We don't know a whole lot about the now-famous couple, whose unbelievable wedding fascinated, well, everyone.

So who are Madelaine Brockway and Jacob LaGrone, and how the hell were they able to spend just so damn much on their wedding?

Well, they have Brockway's father to thank for that. She's the daughter of car dealership owner Robert 'Bob' Brockway, who happens to own a multi-million dollar car dealership.

Madelaine Brockway and Jacob LaGrone. Image: Instagram @madelainebrockway.

The pair began dating in 2020 and before he took on his new role as 'husband of influencer', he worked for the Country Music Association as a talent coordinator in 2013 and 2014, before serving as a production assistant for country singer Jason Aldean in 2018.

Millions tuned into watch LaGrone and Brockway's storybook wedding unfold, but behind the scenes, LaGrone has had the very real threat of a 25-year prison stint hanging over his head.

Image: X @tonedandthin.

An indictment obtained by the news station WFAA 8 said LaGrone "did intentionally and knowingly threaten imminent bodily injury" to the officers and "did use or exhibit a deadly weapon during the commission of the assault, namely, a firearm".

There was no information supplied about the incident's location.

If LaGrone is convicted, he could recieve a sentence of "no more than 99 years in jail" and "no less than five years in prison", according to reports.

And as more details continue to come out, it's been reported by the Dallas Morning News that the County District Attorney has offered the groom a 25-year prison sentence.

LaGrone's wife – who has switched her Instagram account to private since her husband's day in court was made very public – hasn't commented, but if the marriage doesn't work out, at least she has the option of going into wedding planning... right?

Feature Image: Instagram @madelainebrockway.

Do you enjoy a weekend away or a trip interstate? Take our survey now to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher.